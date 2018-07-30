5 current WWE Superstars with most losses at SummerSlam

John Cena or Randy Orton - which of these two WWE legends has the worse record at SummerSlam?

SummerSlam, one of WWE's big four PPVs, sets the tone for the final few months of the year as old rivalries are settled and new feuds commenced.

The PPV has had several great matches involving the best in the business - Bret Hart vs Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels vs Triple H, and The Undertaker vs Edge, to name a few.

There have been numerous memorable moments that have been etched in the memory of the WWE Universe, including the Lesnar-Undertaker laugh-off, Owen Hart breaking Stone Cold Steve Austin's neck with a piledriver, and Finn Balor winning the inaugural Universal championship.

While many of the legends of the WWE have had great success at the SummerSlam PPV, there have been some who have not fared very well at the show.

Here are five current WWE Superstars with the most losses at the SummerSlam PPV.

(This list is updated till July 30th, 2018; Record as per ProfightDB)

#5 The Undertaker - 5 losses

The Undertaker lost to Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1997 after special guest referee Shawn Michaels hit him with a chair

The Undertaker has had several memorable SummerSlam moments and has been a constant figure since making his first SummerSlam appearance at the 1991 edition of the PPV, where he hit Randy Savage with an urn.

The Undertaker has taken part in the most SummerSlam matches in history, featuring in 16 matches at the event. He has 10 wins and five losses at the show, and put on many great matches, including the 2008 event where he faced and won against The Edge.

A memorable match of The Undertaker at SummerSlam was against Bret Hart in 1997, where The Deadman was the WWF World Heavyweight Championship going into the show. The match had Shawn Michaels - who was Bret Hart's major rival - as the guest referee of the match. Michaels, inadvertently, hit The Undertaker with a chair which resulted in Bret Hart becoming the WWF World Heavyweight Champion in 1997.

