Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 current WWE Superstars with most losses at SummerSlam

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    30 Jul 2018, 03:30 IST

John Cena or Randy Orton - which of these two WWE legends has the worse record at SummerSlam?
John Cena or Randy Orton - which of these two WWE legends has the worse record at SummerSlam?

SummerSlam, one of WWE's big four PPVs, sets the tone for the final few months of the year as old rivalries are settled and new feuds commenced.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumours and all other wrestling news.

The PPV has had several great matches involving the best in the business - Bret Hart vs Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels vs Triple H, and The Undertaker vs Edge, to name a few.

There have been numerous memorable moments that have been etched in the memory of the WWE Universe, including the Lesnar-Undertaker laugh-off, Owen Hart breaking Stone Cold Steve Austin's neck with a piledriver, and Finn Balor winning the inaugural Universal championship.

While many of the legends of the WWE have had great success at the SummerSlam PPV, there have been some who have not fared very well at the show.

Here are five current WWE Superstars with the most losses at the SummerSlam PPV.

(This list is updated till July 30th, 2018; Record as per ProfightDB)

#5 The Undertaker - 5 losses

The Undertaker lost to Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1997 after special guest referee Shawn Michaels hit him with a chair
The Undertaker lost to Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1997 after special guest referee Shawn Michaels hit him with a chair

The Undertaker has had several memorable SummerSlam moments and has been a constant figure since making his first SummerSlam appearance at the 1991 edition of the PPV, where he hit Randy Savage with an urn.

The Undertaker has taken part in the most SummerSlam matches in history, featuring in 16 matches at the event. He has 10 wins and five losses at the show, and put on many great matches, including the 2008 event where he faced and won against The Edge.


A memorable match of The Undertaker at SummerSlam was against Bret Hart in 1997, where The Deadman was the WWF World Heavyweight Championship going into the show. The match had Shawn Michaels - who was Bret Hart's major rival - as the guest referee of the match. Michaels, inadvertently, hit The Undertaker with a chair which resulted in Bret Hart becoming the WWF World Heavyweight Champion in 1997.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 John Cena Randy Orton
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 WWE Superstars who are cursed at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends with astonishing records at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who have main evented SummerSlam the most
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars with the most wins in SummerSlam history
RELATED STORY
5 Possible outcomes for Lesnar Vs. Reigns at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 most likely options for The Undertaker at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
4 Matches that should happen at Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Champions of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns shouldn't win at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: Top 10 matches from the pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us