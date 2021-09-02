5 current WWE superstars who work better as heels

Since the infancy of WWE, and even professional wrestling as a whole, the performers have been separated into two specific groups: the evildoers, or heels, and idols, or babyfaces. While the distinction between the two groups is not as important in WWE as before, even today it is possible to position most performers under one of these two groups.

Heels are the villains of the ring. They try their best to create hatred, or generate heat, amongst the audience, by wrongdoing the fan favorite heroes or by directly offending the spectators.

Wrestlers sometimes rotate between being a heel and a face. A hated heel can transform into an adored babyface, and even the biggest names like Hulk Hogan may betray the audience and become loathed heels.

Some performers are more adept in playing a villainous role, and some are more comfortable in being a face, formulating full use of the adulation showered by the audience.

Here is a list of 5 current members of the WWE roster who work better as heels.

#5 Former WWE Champion The Miz

The Miz and @TheRealMorrison have broken up twice now. On both occasions, it was @mikethemiz who turned on Morrison. 👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qOGiJXGo4H — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 30, 2021

Ever since his debut, The Miz has invariably functioned better as a spineless heel with an intrinsic appetite to be an incredibly thorny resistance to the ascension of some of WWE's most beloved babyfaces.

The Miz has, time after time, played a heroic role as well, although fan reaction to them has been subpar, and it is easy to notice that The A-Lister is more comfortable being a villain.

Recently, The Miz attacked his tag team partner John Morrison to solidify his status as a heel. Considering both of his WWE Championship reigns and most of his success has been part of his heel runs, one can reasonably expect The Miz to stay villainous for quite some time.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun