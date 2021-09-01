Charlotte Flair feels that she isn't the "female John Cena" yet

RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has heaped praise on John Cena and stated that she always wanted to emulate him.

In an interview with DAZN News, The Queen said that she molded herself after The Leader of Cenation from the day she started her pro wrestling journey.

"First, I want to say there will never be another John Cena. He has meant that much to the industry. But I do know when I first started, and to this day, that is who I want to mold myself after and be like. Unfortunately, I am a bad guy on camera, and Cena is the ultimate good guy. But I never lose that density or passion of wanting to embody WWE, wanting to do as much on the outside, for instance, media and the Special Olympics. There's so many community events that we take part in," Charlotte Flair said.

Flair expressed that she wants to be seen on the same level as Cena one day.

Despite some already comparing her to the 16-time world champion, she feels she is not the "female John Cena" yet and would continue to work hard to be like him.

"I hope to be mentioned in the same sentence as him. He's John Cena. I'm a talent in the same company as him. Not even a peer but as a co-worker, and I still say it like that. He's John Cena." Flair continued, "Yes, I want to be the female John Cena. And if people say that, then I'm going to continue, even if I don't feel like I've gotten there yet, but I'm going to continue to work as hard and feel that I want to be that way with everything I do."

Charlotte Flair and John Cena are both eyeing to win their 17th world title

Charlotte Flair recently captured her 12th women's championship at SummerSlam in a triple threat match, defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. During the same event, John Cena was unsuccessful in winning his 17th world title as he incurred a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns.

In a separate interview, The Queen has stated that she wishes to reach the milestone of winning a 17th world championship first.

With Charlotte wrestling full-time and Cena appearing only on a part-time basis, it can be said that The Queen has a wonderful opportunity to surpass The Leader of Cenation and Ric Flair's highest record of 16 world titles.

