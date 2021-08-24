"Cena better not beat me before" - Top WWE star wants to reach 17 world titles before John Cena

John Cena is one title win away from surpassing Ric Flair as the most decorated world champion in the business. However, the 16-time world champion is not the only WWE Superstar in the hunt, as a current titleholder has declared their intention of reaching 17 world titles before Cena.

Charlotte Flair hopes the Hollywood star doesn't beat her to the record. She is not too far away from her father's tally, with 12 world title wins to her name after the recently-concluded SummerSlam event.

Before the pay-per-view, The Queen took part in a live taping of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The current RAW Women's Champion highlighted how she remains known as Ric Flair's daughter, given how popular her father is. She wondered what it would take for her to surpass his legacy.

Renee asked Charlotte Flair if it was important for her to pass the milestone of 16 world championships.

"I think I want to. I don't know! Because I don't know what it means. Like if I surpass, are then they gonna say it's Charlotte's dad?" questioned Flair.

Upon Renee Paquette encouraging her to come out and say it, Charlotte Flair declared her intention to surpass her father's record of 16 world championships.

The Queen even namedropped John Cena, hoping that she beats him to the record-breaking accolade.

"Yes, I'm gonna be a 16-time champion one day. 17 time! Cena better not beat me before," Flair concluded.

John Cena has 16 world titles, but who else comes close to him?

John Cena remains the closest WWE Superstar to reach 17 world championships, having come inches away from doing so against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. But his increasingly busy filming schedule makes it a doubtful prospect nowadays.

Yh you lot Charlotte Flair getting the 17 before Randy Orton and John Cena I’m convinced pic.twitter.com/isFsXK3krv — 𝒜.𝒲 (@AWV23) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair will need another four title wins to reach that stage. Triple H is a 14-time world champion but is not likely to add to his tally, considering his backstage role in WWE.

However, Randy Orton very well might. He has also won the world title 14 times and remains an active part of the WWE roster. In fact, like Charlotte, The Viper is a current champion on RAW. He and Riddle won the tag team belts at SummerSlam.

Who do you think will become the first-ever 17-time world champion? Will John Cena reach that point before Charlotte Flair or Randy Orton? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Kartik Arry