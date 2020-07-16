5 Current WWE Superstars who are yet to win a singles title

One of the primary measuring sticks for the success of a WWE Superstar in the company is the number of Championships they have won. In a business defined by moments, that is the highest accomplishment one can earn. Winning any title is an indication of WWE putting their trust in the Superstar in question.

However, despite the sheer amount of belts in WWE, there are a few stars who have not tasted any success as a singles Champion. They may have been a Tag Team Champion in the past, but never did they solely hold a title either on NXT or the main roster.

The WWE and Universal Championships are obviously at the top of the mountain, while many current Superstars have earned the United States or Intercontinental gold. Other titles include those in NXT and NXT UK, as well as the infamous 24/7 Championship.

Some names are considered way above that title, while not being able to win any other belt on their own. Here are five current WWE Superstars who are yet to win a singles Championship as part of the company.

#5 Xavier Woods

WHAAAAAAAAAAT #WoodsUSchamp pic.twitter.com/4xBsV6tmLA — Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 28, 2017

He is leading a very successful career inside and outside the ring, but Xavier Woods has never held any singles gold in WWE. And to be fair, he does not ever need to do so. Woods' legacy in the company is already staggering, with him being a member of the New Day, the longest-tenured faction in WWE history.

Both of his partners have had singles success in the past. Big E won the Intercontinental Championship in 2013, while Kofi Kingston has had a multitude of singles titles to his name, including the WWE Championship last year.

That being said, it is unlikely that Woods will ever win a singles title in WWE as part of the New Day. They will forever remain around the Tag Team Titles, which Kingston and Big E are actually currently holding.

The creator of 'UpUpDownDown' is more than talented enough to become either the US or IC Champion, and WWE could tell a fascinating story with him chasing after either belt as part of the New Day. Whether or not he wins a singles belt in WWE, Xavier Woods is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer.