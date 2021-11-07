5 Current WWE Superstars who are yet to wrestle in 2021

WWE Superstars have had to endure several cutbacks, as well as beginning live tours once again this year.

The promotion was finally able to leave The ThunderDome earlier this year and has returned to their hectic schedule after more than a year locked in one location.

Throughout the last year, WWE has been forced to trim down their roster with many of their biggest names being released over the past 10 months. The likes of Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross have all departed the company in 2021.

Whilst several of the biggest names have left WWE, there are interestingly still a small number of current superstars who are yet to wrestle a match in 2021.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Paige

Paige's last match for WWE came back in December 2017, when the former Divas Champion was injured at a house show. Whilst Paige continued to appear on WWE TV long after her injury, she was forced to officially retire in April 2018.

WWE has been creative with the former Champion over the past three years as Paige has been seen as an on-screen authority figure on SmackDown as well as the manager of The Kabuki Warriors.

Paige's last appearance for the company came back in March 2020 when she announced that Bayley would defend her title in a six-way elimination match at WrestleMania 36.

The Anti-diva was originally supposed to appear at the show in person but after some travel issues prevented this, she appeared via Skype.

This means that Paige hasn't appeared on WWE TV for more than a year, and hasn't wrestled in almost four years.

The British star has teased that their could be coming in January next year and it could be a surprise return at The Royal Rumble. Paige is still contracted to WWE until June 2022 and given recent surprise returns to the company, Paige could easily be next.

Paige has been pushing to get cleared following her neck injury almost four years ago - especially inspired by Edge's return after nearly a decade - and 2022 could finally be her year.

