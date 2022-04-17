5 Current WWE Superstars who are yet to wrestle a match in 2022

WrestleMania season has been and gone, which means that a third of 2022 is already behind the WWE roster. While there have been several standout names over the past four months, there are others who haven't been able to step into the ring at all since the turn of the year.

Several of these names have been sidelined. Meanwhile, others have been kept off TV for unknown reasons. Two of these stars recently made their return after a long hiatus but are yet to get involved in the company once again physically.

#5. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE back in January after sitting out a three-month hiatus. The company refused his request, and the star has remained off-screen over the past three months. It's been almost six months since Drew McIntyre defeated Ali on SmackDown in October.

The star has been active on social media and has seemingly revealed that he still has around two years left on his current contract. This could have been one of the reasons why WWE was reluctant to release him.

Over the past six months, Ali has refused to appear at The Royal Rumble and has failed to wrestle a match in 2022. It's unclear what the future holds for him heading into SummerSlam season.

#4. MVP

MVP has been on Bobby Lashley's side for more than a year but recently turned his back on The All Mighty in favor of an alliance with Omos. After battling a knee injury, MVP has been able to continue his regular duties as a manager but hasn't stepped into a ring since September 2021. During the star's last match, he was able to help Lashley in a tag team turmoil match against AJ Styles and Omos.

Lashley himself suffered a shoulder injury back in February, which left him sidelined for over a month before he made his return to face Omos at WrestleMania. MVP underwent knee surgery in September 2021 and had since been rehabbing the injury ahead of a potential in-ring return.

#3. Ezekiel

Ezekiel made his return to WWE last week under a new name and a fresh character. He interrupted Kevin Owens, who was sure that he was Elias. This has since become a storyline with Owens trying to convince other members of the roster that Ezekiel isn't Elias' brother, but he is Elias himself.

Elias last wrestled a match in July 2021 when Jaxson Ryker defeated him in a Symphony of Destruction match. Ryker has since been released from the company, while Ezekiel has made appearances under his new name and character over the past few weeks. The former 24/7 Champion is yet to step back into the ring.

#2. Former WWE Divas Champion Paige

Paige has been teasing a return to the ring for several months and had the WWE Universe convinced that she would be part of the Women's Royal Rumble back in September. This obviously wasn't the case, and Paige is yet to make an appearance since 2020, when she made a brief cameo on SmackDown via video link.

Paige recently became a talking point for the WWE Universe once again after the company returned her to the current roster page on their official website. The former Divas Champion was forced to retire from the company following a neck injury in 2018 and has since stepped into being a manager and a General Manager.

The 29-year-old recently noted that she would be open to managing Ronda Rousey, which would be an interesting way to bring her back to TV.

#1. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans announced that she was set to welcome her second child as part of an episode of RAW back in February 2021. This was the last time Evans was seen until the RAW after WrestleMania this year when she unveiled a new character and cut a passionate promo.

Evans continued the theme on SmackDown this week, where she once again divulged information from her personal life and noted that this is what shaped her into the person she has become. Evans was once seen as The Sassy Southern Belle, but her change of character is being pushed forward slowly, and despite being back on TV for more than two weeks, she is yet to wrestle a match.

Edited by Pratik Singh