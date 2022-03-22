5 current WWE Superstars who are yet to wrestle at WrestleMania 

Since its origination, WrestleMania has always been the most anticipated event in sports entertainment. The hottest feuds and celebrity appearances are reserved for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Road to WrestleMania has always been a crucial factor for the company as it paves the way for a spectacular extravaganza.

With its popularity acquired by virtue of WrestleMania, WWE has become the biggest company in the entire pro-wrestling industry.

This promotion entails a long list of talent. But since WWE is a mammoth company, not every superstar acquires the spotlight.

In the present day, there are many underutilized superstars who haven't been pushed as they should be. Stars like these have never been on the WrestleMania card until now.

Though many of the superstars have been booked for this year's WrestleMania, it's hard to believe that some Superstars of great caliber haven't yet wrestled at The Grandest Show of Them All.

With that said, let's take a look at superstars who surprisingly haven't wrestled at WrestleMania.

#5. On our list of Superstars yet to wrestle at WrestleMania: T-Bar

T-Bar was a part of Retribution.

T-Bar is a former Retribution member who has ended up nowhere since the flopped faction got disbanded.

Dominik Dijakovic was NXT's huge talent. He was mostly remembered for his encounters with Keith Lee. Shockingly, T-Bar has wrestled in just one premium live event on the main roster, the 2021 Survivor Series.

#4. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the newest mainstays of the company since his debut in mid-2020. The newcomer instantly turned into a talented WWE superstar who went toe-to-toe with many veterans such as Seth Rollins, Usos, Dolph Ziggler and many more.

The legendary Luchador's son hasn't been on WrestleMania for two years despite being involved in entertaining storylines. In a very short period, Dominik managed to capture the SmackDown tag team title with his father Rey Mysterio.

This year's Mania will mark his first performance at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The father-son duo are ready to take on internet sensation Logan Paul and the Miz in tag team action.

#3. Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs has been accompanying Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring.

Rick Boogs made his debut on the main roster in May 2021. He started his WWE run as an ally of Shinsuke Nakamura and would introduce the King of Strong Style before his entrance.

Boogs has been playing Freddie Mercury's shtick and fans have been enjoying every moment of it. He has also been pushed by the promotion, defeating stars like Sheamus, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

On last week's SmackDown, Boogs managed to secure his and Nakamura's spot in this year's Mania by defeating Jey Uso. Rick will wrestle in his first match against the Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at the Shows of Shows.

#2. Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss, formerly known as Riddick Moss, has allied himself with Happy Corbin 2021. Before joining the main roster, Moss was involved in an underwhelming run in NXT.

Moss is currently on the verge of a face turn after Corbin forced him to take a bullet for the lone wolf and face McIntyre despite being injured. Madcap Moss hasn't been able to book his spot in Shows of Shows until now.

#1. Chad Gable

Alpha Academy has been the talk of the town after they managed to defeat the hottest tag team in WWE, RK-Bro, for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Otis and Chad Gable have been enjoying the spotlight as a result of major character changes.

Both these stars were babyfaces a couple of years ago. The moment the duo came together, the complexion of the game changed.

Though Otis has a record of 1-0 after defeating Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, Gable still has to wrestle in his first match at the Showcase of Immortals.

This year, the former RAW tag team champion will compete in a Triple Threat match against Street Profits and current champion RK-Bro.

