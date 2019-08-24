5 Current WWE Superstars you didn't know were engaged

There are a number of engaged couples in WWE at present

WWE is full of couples since wrestlers within the company work much closer than ever before. Total Divas has also become a landing platform for many couples over the years since WWE allowed many lesser-known couples to be part of the show at one point to help their popularity with the WWE Universe.

Many couples move on to marry quite quickly, much like 205 Live's Humberto Carrillo who announced his engagement back in May before he then went on to marry just two months later. Other couples have gone on to call off their engagement as well, which is what happened late last year between popular duo Buddy Murphy and Alexa Bliss.

Bliss and Murphy were featured on Total Divas for a number of seasons but decided to end their engagement last year after more than four years together.

Couples announce their engagement all the time, but here are just five couples who are currently part of WWE who have revealed that they are engaged.

#5. Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green

Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green announced their engagement back in April

Zack Ryder hasn't been featured on WWE TV very heavily since he lost the Raw Tag-Team Championships alongside Curt Hawkins a few months ago. The duo was able to pick up one of the biggest wins of their careers when they won the titles as part of the WrestleMania Kickoff show back in April, but WWE seemingly didn't decide to push them forward as a team and hasn't had them as the focus of the division in recent months.

Ryder's WrestleMania weekend was worth celebrating for a number of reasons since he not only won Tag Team Championship gold with his long-time friend, but he also announced that he was engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.

The couple has been together for several years, ever since Green was an Impact Wrestling star and it appears that Ryder decided to mark the occasion by getting down on one knee.

