5 Current WWE tag team Superstars who would thrive in singles competition

As 2020 came to a close, many tag teams in WWE had called it a day. Some of these teams include Heavy Machinery, who split after Tucker turned on his best friend Otis, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross who ended their time as a duo when Bliss chose The Fiend over her tag team partner, and The IIconics, who were forced to split following a stipulation match against the Riott Squad.

Since then, some fans have been critical of WWE for seemingly throwing together random tag teams and groups, especially with stars who have recently split from their old tag partners.

In a lot of tag teams and factions in WWE, there are superstars with the potential to also do great things in singles competition. Here are five current team members that would thrive as singles stars in WWE.

#5 WWE RAW tag team Superstar Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is a star who has never had much of an opportunity to have a singles run in WWE. The popular star debuted with her best friend Sonya Deville as a duo in NXT, before the pair were called up to RAW as the stable Absolution, alongside multi-time WWE Divas Champion Paige.

Once Paige was forced to retire due to ongoing injuries, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville reverted back to being a two-piece, dubbed Fire and Desire. On occasion, Fire and Desire fought in singles matches, but were very much a tag team.

The duo split in 2020, during Mandy Rose's romance storyline with Otis, when it was revealed that Sonya Deville went behind Mandy's back to try and sabotage the relationship. The duo had a brief singles rivalry that illustrated how much the in-ring abilities of both women had improved.

Deville temporarily departed WWE following their singles match at Summerslam, and fans expected Mandy Rose to become a more established singles competitor. However, Mandy Rose was drafted to RAW to partner up with Dana Brooke in a new tag team. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke work well as a team, but it would be great to see Mandy as a singles star in 2021.