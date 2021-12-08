5 Current WWE Women who could return in 2022

The year has almost come to an end and now it appears that WWE is just running down the clock until Day 1 on New Year's Day.

With several of the company's upcoming shows being pre-recorded around the festive season, it's unlikely that any superstars will be making their long-awaited return.

A number of stars have been sidelined for a range of different reasons in recent months, but could all potentially make their return in 2022.

The following list looks at just five current female WWE Superstars who could make their return to WWE at some point in 2022.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss could return at the annual Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss was last seen on WWE TV at Extreme Rules when she lost her RAW Women's Championship match to Charlotte. The former Champion was written off TV at the event after her long-time associate Lilly was destroyed as part of the match.

It was later reported that Bliss had been written off TV in order to undergo sinus surgery, and hasn't made an appearance for the company since. Bliss has remained active on social media and has been teasing her return as part of The Royal Rumble match recently.

It's unclear how The Goddess will make her return since Lilly was destroyed and The Fiend has now been released. Bliss could be handed a new character and gimmick upon her return and could be pushed into a prominent spot in WWE.

It is worth noting that Bliss was recently drafted over to RAW, but is yet to make an appearance for the brand. There are already several big names on RAW at present, including Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, so it's hard to see where Bliss will fit in when she is cleared to return.

With The Royal Rumble right around the corner, it's likely that the company will call back many female wrestlers and WWE Hall of Famers to be part of the 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal.

