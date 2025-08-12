  • home icon
  5 Current WWE Women's Superstars You Didn't Know Are Mothers

5 Current WWE Women's Superstars You Didn't Know Are Mothers

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 12, 2025 16:45 GMT
Bianca Belair & Asuka (Credits: WWE.Com & Asuka
Bianca Belair & Asuka (Photo Credits: WWE.com & Asuka's X)

The life of a WWE Superstar looks thrilling to say the least. Their life appears to be fun as they get to travel and explore the world, and get a huge amount of love from fans.

However, behind the curtains and the character, the superstars have very different lives, which many fans know little about. Some stars manage to keep their real lives away from television behind their wrestling characters.

This listicle explores one such side and looks at five WWE women's superstars you didn't know are mothers in real life:

#5. WWE Women's World Champion Naomi

Since The Glow turned heel earlier this year, she has experienced a new level of success, and fans have started to see her as one of the top stars in the company.

The 37-year-old clinched the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025 after cashing in her Money in the Bank 2025 contract during Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY.

Speaking of her personal life, Naomi is married to WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso. However, fans might not be aware that the 37-year-old star is also the stepmother of Jimmy Uso's two children from his past relationship.

#4. Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow has been with WWE for nearly a decade now and has had an incredible career so far, becoming a four-time women's champion.

There isn't much about the 43-year-old star's personal life on the internet. However, superstars such as Becky Lynch and Naomi have hinted at Asuka being a mother in the past.

Yet there is no information about how many kids she has or who the father of her child is.

#3. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is currently part of Friday Night SmackDown and is involved in the tag team division as she is part of #DIY with her husband, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

LeRae and Gargano got married in 2016 and announced their pregnancy in 2021. The Poison Pixie and Johnny Wrestling welcomed their first baby in 2022 and named him Quill.

#2. Jade Cargill

The Storm has been on a roll since she debuted in the Stamford-based promotion. She recently lost her Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton. However, it doesn't seem that their feud is over, as the two had a backstage confrontation, where Cargill confirmed she was still after the gold.

Many fans are unaware that, apart from having a successful career in pro-wrestling, the latter also has a beautiful family.

Cargill is married to former MLB star Brandon Phillips, and the couple has a beautiful eight-year-old daughter, Bailey Quinn. Moreover, Jade is also the stepmother of Phillips' two children from his past relationship.

#1. Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE is one of the most popular female superstars on the roster. She is currently dealing with a finger injury and is off television, but is expected to return soon.

Belair is married to SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford. Many may be unaware, but she is also stepmother to Ford's kids (Liam and Morgan) from his past relationship.

