5 Currently underutilized WWE Superstars who would have gotten pushed in the Attitude Era

The Attitude Era - the most nostalgic and praised era of professional wrestling in its century-long history. It was shorter than most of us remember, with post-WrestleMania 14 (1998) until WrestleMania X7 (2001) being the years that fans remember the most.

It was the era of high ratings, of larger-than-life megastars, of the most-stacked main event roster in WWE history, the craziest period, and the most memorable one as well. The adult-oriented content saw the rise of Superstars such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock among many others and there was never a period in WWE history that had audiences consistently as hot.

Coming to the current era, there are many Superstars who are underutilized and may have appeared in the wrong era. The same could be said about certain Attitude Era stars, while many of the current roster's main eventers wouldn't have thrived back in the day.

These WWE Superstars, however, may have thrived a lot more in the Attitude Era.

#5. Dana Brooke

So close yet so far

Dana Brooke is a Superstar who we genuinely believe is one of the most underrated in WWE today. There are a list of names who many consider 'underutilized', but Dana Brooke has been a name who has worked hard over the years to try and gain recognition and get a solid spot in the Women's division.

Unfortunately, that time has never come. We hope that she eventually gets the success that she deserves someday, but we can't help but feel that with her look and physique, she would have thrived in the Attitude Era.

She has a physique that would have likely put her up with the likes of Lita, Chyna, and Trish Stratus had she been around then. Dana Brooke was supposed to get pushed in 2016-17 but that never panned out.