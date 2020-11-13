5 currently underutilized WWE Superstars who would've been top stars in the Attitude Era

Throughout the decades, WWE has seen a massive change in the landscape and the WWE Universe has seen notable eras pass by. Ever since coming into business a few decades ago, the Ruthless Aggression Era, the PG Era, and the Reality Era have all stood out. However, it's the Attitude Era that left a lasting impression on the WWE Universe.

The Attitude Era was initiated in 1997 and throughout its four years, WWE provided their fans with some of the edgiest storylines that went hand-in-hand with some of the standout performers of that period. The likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, Trish Stratus, Lita, and The Undertaker are only a few of those who belong to that elite list.

Looking back on the Attitude Era and comparing it to the current state of the WWE roster, a handful of Superstars from the modern-day era definitely would've thrived back in the day. While not everyone from the present-day WWE roster gets an equal opportunity to shine on the main roster, some names from this list would've ended up being top stars in the Attitude Era.

That being said, here are five currently underutilized WWE Superstars who would've been top stars in the Attitude Era.

#5. Riddle could've reached new heights in WWE's Attitude Era

Riddle

Despite recently losing his first name, Riddle remains one of the most beloved Superstars to have emerged from NXT in recent times. A former NXT Tag Team Champion, Riddle's run on the main roster has been full of ups and downs so far as he has failed to replicate his performances in the Black and Yellow brand.

That being said, though, Riddle's babyface popularity could've easily set the tempo for him in the WWE Attitude Era. The King of Bros' casual attitude on screen is what makes him so loveable and Riddle's gimmick would've perfectly fitted the Attitude Era.

Riddle's MMA background also would've played a vital factor in his success during the late 90s. That being said, here's to hoping that WWE also puts the former NXT sensation on the right track and have him succeed on the main roster, as well.