5 Current WWE Women over the age of 40 who are physically in their prime

The Women's Division of WWE has been hit hard by recent releases, with the company losing several veteran performers.

The likes of Mickie James and Mercedes Martinez were released by the company ahead of their recent rebrand of NXT. It was noted in several reports following these releases that WWE was now not looking to sign any women over the age of 25 and instead were looking to mold their own stars at The Performance Center.

Despite these changes, there are several female wrestlers who are still working for WWE over the age of 40 and it could be argued that these women are still considered to be in their prime physically.

The following list looks at just five WWE Women over the age of 40 who can still compete at the highest level in the company.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix returned to WWE several years ago as a commentator on NXT. This is a role that Phoenix recently announced she would step down from, but the Hall of Famer has revealed that she will remain part of WWE.

Phoenix is a former Women's and Divas Champion and is expected to step into the storyline between her husband Edge and The Miz in the near future. Despite being around WWE now for more than two decades, it's hard to believe that Phoenix is only 41 years old since the star is still in peak physical condition.

The former champion has returned and wrestled in several matches for WWE in recent years, since giving birth to her two daughters Lyric and Ruby.

Whilst working on WWE's NXT brand, Phoenix has shared several images and videos on her Instagram which show that she is still in incredible shape. Much like her husband, the former commentator has continued to hit the gym regularly and is in a good position to make a return to the ring whenever needed.

Phoenix is expected to play a part in Edge's match against The Miz on Saturday night at WWE Day 1 if Maryse tries to involve herself in the match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku