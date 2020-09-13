5 Daughters of WWE stars currently performing on the main roster 

Charlotte Flair seems to have set the standard when it comes to the daughters of WWE superstars. The daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is already a 12-time Women's Champion but it appears that she isn't alone in WWE as one of the women looking to push forward her heritage.

Whilst there have been many sons of former WWE legends passing through the company over the past few decades, the Women's Revolution has seen many more women pushing to follow in their parent's footsteps.

At present, there are five daughters of WWE stars currently working on the company's main roster, more than ever before.

#5. Charlotte Flair

As noted above, Charlotte Flair is already a former 12-time Women's Champion after only being part of the main roster for five years. Flair was promoted to the main roster back in 2015 as part of the Women's Revolution and has been one of the main women pushing for the movement forward in recent years.

Flair has won the Women's Royal Rumble, main evented WrestleMania, been inside Hell in a Cell, and was part of the first-ever Women's Ironwoman match on the main roster. These are just a handful of achievements that Charlotte has been a part of since she made her main roster debut five years ago.

Flair is the daughter of former 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, and many members of the WWE Universe believe that The Queen could be set to break her father's record.

John Cena has already equaled the record held by The Nature Boy and Charlotte has already made history as the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history, but five more title reigns would allow her to break her father's long-standing record.