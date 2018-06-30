5 Deceased WWE Performers Who Could've Had Longer Careers

There have been many WWE performers that have unfortunately passed away way too soon. Many deceased WWE superstars departed too early, even before they could show us their best work inside the squared-circle.

These five deceased WWE superstars' careers will have a predicted timetable had they not passed away, as well as an analyzation.

5: Chris Benoit

Benoit after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XX

There's been a lot of mystery surrounding Chris Benoit ever since his infamous double-murder/suicide in June of 2007. Though the heinous double-murder/suicide is a burden on the "Rabid Wolverine", Benoit is also remembered for his unmatched skills inside the squared-circle; he's also remembered for the respect given to him by the fans before his crime.

When 2007 rolled around, Chris Benoit was still an elite performer in the ring, even with his list of injuries which include an undisclosed amount of concussions to the head.

If WWE had known about the "Rabid Wolverine" and his amount of concussions, he would've suffered the same fate as Daniel Bryan, except Benoit would've been permanently retired from competition.

Say if Benoit had lived through the concussions, it's likely that WWE wouldn't have found out until later on in Chris' life.

A time frame of Chris' retirement: 2011/2012. Then a head-trainer in NXT.