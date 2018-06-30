Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Deceased WWE Performers Who Could've Had Longer Careers

keegandimitrijevic7
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.29K   //    30 Jun 2018, 13:50 IST

Image result for eddie guerrero

There have been many WWE performers that have unfortunately passed away way too soon. Many deceased WWE superstars departed too early, even before they could show us their best work inside the squared-circle.

These five deceased WWE superstars' careers will have a predicted timetable had they not passed away, as well as an analyzation.

Let's get started!

5: Chris Benoit

Image result for chris benoit
Benoit after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XX

Let's get this one out of the way.

There's been a lot of mystery surrounding Chris Benoit ever since his infamous double-murder/suicide in June of 2007. Though the heinous double-murder/suicide is a burden on the "Rabid Wolverine", Benoit is also remembered for his unmatched skills inside the squared-circle; he's also remembered for the respect given to him by the fans before his crime.

When 2007 rolled around, Chris Benoit was still an elite performer in the ring, even with his list of injuries which include an undisclosed amount of concussions to the head.

If WWE had known about the "Rabid Wolverine" and his amount of concussions, he would've suffered the same fate as Daniel Bryan, except Benoit would've been permanently retired from competition.

Say if Benoit had lived through the concussions, it's likely that WWE wouldn't have found out until later on in Chris' life.

A time frame of Chris' retirement: 2011/2012. Then a head-trainer in NXT.

Eddie Guerrero
