5 decisions Triple H would take if he books WWE Super Show-Down

Sumit Goyal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.08K   //    01 Oct 2018, 21:00 IST

Ent
Triple H is a combo of both a great wrestler and a phenomenal booker

WWE Super Show-Down takes place on October 6 2018. The show looks promising with the matches on the card.

However, we have all seen WWE's management of great matches and shows. For example the card of WrestleMania 34 which featured excellent matches like AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura and The Undertaker vs John Cena was underwhelming, with fans getting out of the arena disappointed.

On the other hand, we have seen NXT tearing the house down every week. The one hour show has been giving a great competition to the main roster shows. The brains behind the success of NXT is none other than Triple H.

Many fans have been considering NXT as the A Show of the WWE due to The Game's mindset and booking decisions. Seeing that, what if Triple H is given a chance to book WWE Super Show-Down? His booking decisions would tear the roof off.

Here are the five things Triple H would do if he books the Super Show-Down:

#5 Daniel Bryan wins in an epic match

Enter captio
Will Daniel Bryan prevail?

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz is a highly anticipated match as WWE has made it a must-see. Their eight-year-old rivalry was destined to last long. However, the feud between the two has not been up to expectations.

Their matches have disappointed, even the mixed tag team match was lackluster. We expect something better from these two men. If Triple H books a match between them, the problem might be solved.

If Triple H books this match, it is going be a fantastic, hard-hitting, and a brilliant match. They might give us their best match together. With Triple H being high on Daniel Bryan, expect Bryan to win the epic encounter if The Game books it.

Sumit Goyal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sumit Goyal is fond of watching wrestling and love to write for it. He is very passionate and wants to tell us his views on wrestling
