5 devious things Baron Corbin could do next week on RAW

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 468 // 05 Dec 2018, 07:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What does Baron Corbin have planned for next week's Monday Night Raw?

What will Baron Corbin do on what could very well be his very last night in power?

While The WWE Universe probably hopes that Baron Corbin ends up doing nothing too disastrous during the go home show of Monday Night Raw, current booking trends dictate otherwise. In fact, with the power trip that Corbin has been on over the course of the last few weeks, fans would be ridiculous to think nothing will happen.

With that being said and only one Monday Night Raw to go before Baron Corbin is forced to put his authority role on the line at TLC, what will The former constable of Raw do on his final night in power. Furthermore, how will what he does affect the overall product and how will The WWE Universe react to it all?

Here are five things Baron Corbin can do to make what should very well be his last night in power a crazy event. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us what you will think will happen on the go home show before The TLC pay per view.

#5 Demote Finn Balor to The Cruiserweight division

Should Finn Balor be demoted to 205 Live?

If WWE really wants to make fans hate Baron Corbin, why not get a little personal and have Baron Corbin demote Balor to The Cruiserweight division? Not only does this play up on Balor's small stature and underdog qualities, it sets up a situation where Balor can eventually return to Raw and get his comeuppance

Maybe some might see that as a little cruel, especially since it puts Balor on the edge of joke fodder, but could be great if WWE does the storyline right. Think about it! Nothing would be better than seeing Balor fight his way up the Cruiserweight ranks, giving 205 a high profile storyline in the meantime and then going back to Raw once he's proven himself.

In the end, it may be a step backwards for Balor, who has been steadfast at the middle of the card for the last year or so, but it could lead to two or even three steps forward afterwards. Beyond that, its also a way to get more fans interested in 205 Live, which will thus help the Network.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement