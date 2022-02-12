5 things that may never have happened if Eddie Guerrero was still here

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time. Over an almost 20-year career, he won millions of hearts with his immaculate ring work, organic character, and irresistible charm. Wherever he was on the card, Latino Heat always found a way to be one of the highlights of the show.

Guerrero began his career in CMLL, later joining ECW, WCW, and WWE. Though mainly featured in the cruiserweight division, Mr. Lie, Cheat, and Steal worked his way up the card with his iconic moveset, world-class ring psychology, and one-of-a-kind theatrics. He ended up rising to the very top of the industry, winning the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004.

Guerrero's sudden demise in 2005 aged 38 sent shockwaves through the industry and changed WWE's trajectory. The RAW and SmackDown show in tribute to his life remain two of the most emotional of all time. His legacy has lived on strong, with many superstars in WWE and beyond copying his Frog Splash, the Three Amigos suplex, and even his trademark fake-outs countless times.

Mr. Viva la Raza would've been 55 were he alive in 2022. If this were the case, much would be different in WWE and the world of pro wrestling in general.

Here are five things that may never have happened if Eddie Guerrero were still with us.

#5. Vickie Guerrero may never have gone to AEW if Eddie Guerrero were still alive

At the time of his passing, Eddie Guerrero was one of Vince McMahon's favorite superstars. By all indications, Latino Heat was set to be a lifelong WWE Superstar. In the 17 years since that fateful night, he'd most likely have won multiple worlds, tag, and mid-card titles.

This long and legendary career would've made it difficult for his wife Vickie Guerrero to join AEW and manage Nyla Rose as she currently does.

