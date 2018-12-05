×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 superstars who hit AJ Styles with a low blow

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
379   //    05 Dec 2018, 07:04 IST

AJ Styles has found himself being battered in one particular region of his body recently
AJ Styles has found himself being battered in one particular region of his body recently

AJ Styles had an amazing 2018. For most of the year, he held the WWE Championship. While he lost the title recently, that does not change that fact that during this time he took on all comers.

When it comes to Styles' year though, there is something that he will definitely not be looking back too fondly on. On several occasions this year, Styles found his groin compromised when he was hit by low blows by Superstars.

Notice the plural - 'Superstars'.

Yes, multiple wrestlers assaulted Styles' nether regions during this year.

This, however, seems to be quite the trend in the career of the former WWE Champion. Throughout his time involved in professional wrestling, he has found himself on the wrong end of a low blow, which has, quite literally, taken his breath away.

Inside and outside of WWE, Styles' crotch has been attacked by the who's who of professional wrestling.

In this article, we are going to take a look at 5 different superstars, who hit AJ Styles with a low blow.

#5. Dean Ambrose:


Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles had feuded in the past
Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles had feuded in the past

Although this might not be too clear in people's minds at the moment, but Dean Ambrose was initially on SmackDown Live, and during a part of this time, AJ Style was a heel. Baron Corbin also had hair. It was a different time.

Advertisement

The two were engaged in a feud for the WWE Championship, and during this feud, AJ Styles had made it a habit of attacking Ambrose with low blows.

On one occasion when he tried to hit Ambrose with a cheap shot after Ambrose's match with Corbin, Styles had the tables turned on him. Ambrose caught him up on the top rope, and while Styles tried to get down, he shook the rope much to Styles' consternation.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura
Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
3 WWE Superstars who could end AJ Styles' record breaking...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Title 
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of AJ Styles' WWE Championship reign
RELATED STORY
5 Things AJ Styles Should Do Before Retiring
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars WWE will put the WWE Championship on after...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars AJ Styles is good friends with
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles lost the title to Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars AJ Styles should face before his retirement
RELATED STORY
5 things AJ Styles could do at Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who should not get a shot at the WWE title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us