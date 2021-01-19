5 Directions for Asuka after losing to Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

The main event of this week's Monday Night RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Asuka go one-on-one with Alexa Bliss. It was a spooky main event with Alexa Bliss starting the match in her smiling Firefly Fun House avatar only to turn into her dark side mid-match. It almost seemed as if Alexa Bliss was possessed by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Asuka looked genuinely scared.

While Asuka managed to get some strikes in, she was overpowered by the dark force of Alexa Bliss, who hit the RAW Women's Champion with a Sister Abigail and pinned her in the middle of the ring to win the match. In an astonishing manner, Bliss turned back into her smiling Firefly Fun House avatar after the match.

In this article, let's take a look at five possible directions for Asuka after losing to Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Asuka turns heel on RAW next week

It has been well-established that any Superstar who faces The Fiend changes. We have seen the likes of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman turn heel after facing The Fiend. An interesting observation during the main event match between Asuka and Alexa Bliss this week was how Bliss looked to be possessed by The Fiend. She even closed out the show by saying 'Let Me In' in The Fiend's voice.

If that is the case, we could see the RAW Women's Champion Asuka go through a massive character change and turn heel next week. Asuka's character on RAW has been a little on the funnier side and while it has been entertaining, a more serious character or possibly a heel turn could be an interesting new twist and further establish another link between Alexa Bliss and The Fiend.