5 directions for Beth Phoenix after leaving NXT

On December 2, 2021, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced that she would be stepping away from the broadcast table on NXT 2.0. After over three years of calling the action for the brand, she announced that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Beth Phoenix currently has two children, and is of course married to fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. The Rated-R Superstar has somewhat of a part-time schedule with WWE, meaning there is certainly plenty of family time to be had.

Does this mean she's closing the door for good in WWE? Well, as they say in professional wrestling, never say never, because there may be a different avenue Beth wants to travel down, even if it is just on a short-term basis.

That being said, let's take a look at five directions for Beth Phoenix in WWE now that she has left the broadcast booth on NXT, in no particular order.

#5 Beth Phoenix could be inserted into the Edge/The Miz rivalry on WWE RAW

A couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, Edge made his return for the first time since the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in October. The Rated R Superstar defeated Seth Rollins at the event inside Hell in a Cell to wrap-up their enthralling feud.

He came out to the ring to set out his stall as to what was to come next for him, and listed off a plethora of opponents he could face. However, he was immediately interrupted by The Miz, who was returning from a stint on Dancing with the Stars in the USA.

The Miz was surprisingly accompanied by his wife Maryse, and he and Edge had a back-and-forth on the microphone, both laying insults to each other. The challenge was set by Edge for a match, but Miz declined, but he did eventually accept it the following week on an episode of Miz TV.

Dakota Fuqua @DakotaFuqua7 Hopefully this storyline between The Miz & Edge leads to Miz & Maryse vs Edge & Beth #WWERaw Hopefully this storyline between The Miz & Edge leads to Miz & Maryse vs Edge & Beth #WWERaw https://t.co/Sunt5OzSz5

It is being speculated that Maryse is back to aid the promotion of the new Miz & Mris reality show. Her appearance would also normally indicate that she is due to be involved with a particular storyline in some fashion. She may interfere at Day 1 costing Edge, but he could bring Beth back into the mix to even up the odds down the line.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse, anyone? The match could certainly make it this year on the WrestleMania card.

