5 directions for Big E after Money in the Bank win

At Money in the Bank, Big E defeated seven other men to secure a golden ticket to the top of the card. No more excuses. No more saying that Big E is too comical and doesn't take things seriously.

Big E has captured the Money in the Bank contract and earned a shot at the WWE or Universal Championship. The crowd erupted for his win, and rightfully so. The WWE Universe has been begging for something like this for years. After breaking away from the New Day last year thanks to the WWE Draft, he quickly captured the Intercontinental Championship.

Now with a certified and guaranteed shot at the gold, we're only a few steps away from WWE World Champion Big E. We've got a lot of time between now and then, though. So the question is how do we get there?

#5 Big E gets revenge for Kofi Kingston

Big E wasn't the only member of the New Day to have a major match at Money in the Bank. Kofi Kingston, his long-time tag team partner, challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Unfortunately for Kofi, it didn't go well.

Kingston barely got out of the starting blocks and was absolutely demolished for seven straight minutes. It was manslaughter caught live on pay-per-view. Lashley hit power move after power move. Big slams, exploder suplexes and more. He drove Kingston into the ring post and even hit three dominators in quick succession.

Kingston could've been pinned at any point, but Lashey was making an example of him. After all of that punishment, he locked in the Hurt Lock. Kofi didn't even tap out, he was out cold before it was synched in. The ref called for the bell as he fell to the mat.

With a match like that, the muscle of the New Day is going to want his revenge. Big E targeting Bobby Lashley makes too much sense. With Big E holding a certified shot at the WWE Championship, let's get this feud on the road. A long program between E and Lashley? It will be, to quote Mr. Money in the Bank himself, "big meaty men slapping meat."

