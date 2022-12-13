5 Directions for Bobby Lashley after being fired from WWE

WWE official Adam Pearce had no choice but to fire Bobby Lashley on tonight's RAW.

Bobby battled Seth Rollins to determine the next challenger for Austin Theory's United States Championship. Lashley had the match won with a Spear, but the referee accidentally got knocked out of the ring.

The All Mighty went for another Spear once the referee was back inside the squared circle, but Seth was ready. The Visionary countered it into the Pedigree for a pinfall victory. After the match, Lashley shoved the referee into the turnbuckle and Adam Pearce into the barricade. Pearce fired Lashley as WWE RAW went off the air.

Listed below are five directions for Bobby Lashley after Adam Pearce fired him.

#5. Bobby Lashley shows up in WWE NXT

Bron Breakker defeated Apollo Crews in the main event of NXT Deadline to retain the NXT Title. Grayson Waller attacked Bron after he won the inaugural men's Iron Survivor Challenge to earn a title shot earlier in the premium live event.

Bobby Lashley could go to NXT as an act of defiance to the WWE management. Shawn Michaels would be glad to have him on Tuesday nights. Breakker vs. Lashley would also be a match many people would tune in to NXT to watch.

#4. Bobby Lashley could hold WWE RAW hostage

In 2014, Daniel Bryan brought a bunch of his fans into the ring and held WWE RAW hostage until he got what he wanted, a match against Triple H at WrestleMania XXX.

Lashley may not have the fan support Bryan had at the time, but he could find enough people to hang around the ring and ruin Adam Pearce's night next week on RAW.

If The All Mighty can beat down enough security guards, Pearce may have to give in and award Bobby his job back so the show can go on.

#3. Brock Lesnar may demand that Lashley be rehired

Brock Lesnar may not be finished with Bobby Lashley, with each having one victory. He has the pull within the company to demand that The All Mighty be rehired so they can settle the score between them once and for all.

The Beast isn't one to run away from a fight, and Lashley wants revenge for his loss to Brock at Crown Jewel.

If Brock Lesnar confronts Pearce and demands another match against Lashley, Adam may have to rehire Bobby to protect himself from The Beast.

#2. The Hurt Business reforms in WWE

Kwame Gibson @KwameGibson5 Ok Bobby Lashley got fired on MNRAW tonight Hmmm...for sure storyline Hmmmm...🤔🤔🤔 could we see now the return of the NEW HURT BUSINESS.I can see Omos,Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, an Cedric Alexander along with MVP UNSTOPPABLE!!!....LETS GO!!!... Ok Bobby Lashley got fired on MNRAW tonight Hmmm...for sure storyline Hmmmm...🤔🤔🤔 could we see now the return of the NEW HURT BUSINESS.I can see Omos,Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, an Cedric Alexander along with MVP UNSTOPPABLE!!!....LETS GO!!!... https://t.co/yU4Pkpcgxb

Bobby Lashley was perhaps at his most popular while in The Hurt Business with Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP. Bobby may go away for a bit and return after he has promised to be on his best behavior.

A manager like MVP can help Lashley contain his emotions and not let his frustration get the better of him. Bobby is a force of his own but is borderline unstoppable with MVP and The Hurt Business by his side.

#1. A surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble

The 2023 Royal Rumble is a month and a half away, and that is more than enough time for the WWE Universe to get wrapped up in other things happening on RAW or SmackDown. Bobby could need some time off, or WWE wants fans to miss him for a bit.

Lashley could return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match on January 28th and potentially win it. In another scenario, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley can come back at the Royal Rumble and set up another epic battle at WrestleMania 39.

