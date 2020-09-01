5 Directions for Braun Strowman after being pinned by Roman Reigns at Payback 2020

The Summer of 2020 hasn't exactly worked out the way Braun Strowman would've envisioned it. While he did enter SummerSlam 2020 as the Universal Champion, The Monster Among Men barely put up a Champion's performance against The Fiend at The Biggest Party of the Summer and dropped the Universal Title.

To add further insult to his injuries, the night ended with Braun Strowman being demolished at the hands of the returning Roman Reigns, who immediately upon his return, entered the WWE Universal Championship picture.

At the recently concluded WWE Payback PPV, things went further downhill for Strowman. The Monster Among Men was not only unable to win back the Universal Title from The Fiend but then was also pinned by Roman Reigns, who entered the match in the closing stages to win the Championship.

Now that it is all said and done, Braun Strowman definitely needs to reassess his Summer of 2020 which hasn't lived up to the mark, as the former Universal Champion would love to end the year on a high note. That being said, this article takes an in-depth look at the five potential directions for Braun Strowman after WWE Payback 2020.

#5 Braun Strowman gets taken out of the title picture

Braun Strowman vs The Fiend at SummerSlam

The obvious decision for WWE here would be to take Braun Strowman out of the Universal Title picture after The Monster Among Men dropped the Championship to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020 and then once again failed to regain it at Payback.

With Strowman also falling victim to yet another pinfall loss at WWE Payback, this time to the returning Roman Reigns, WWE has pretty much indicated towards the fact that The Monster Among Men will no longer be a part of the Universal Title picture. Instead, the WWE Universe could expect new champ Roman Reigns to engage in a feud with Bray Wyatt, who mind you, was not pinned by The Big Dog at Payback.