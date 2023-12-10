5 Directions for Bron Breakker after NXT Deadline 2023

Bron Breakker was explosive at NXT Deadline 2023, but he failed to win the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The former NXT Champion was put away with a running knee strike by eventual winner Trick Williams in the closing moments of the match.

Breakker had started the match strong, picking up three pinfalls in just 40 seconds. The powerhouse even put Trick Williams through the barricade with a vicious spear. He had the momentum on his side until Williams used his ring awareness to turn the tides.

That being said, let’s take a look at five directions for Bron Breakker after NXT Deadline 2023:

#5. Coax Trick Williams into putting title opportunity on the line

Trick Williams is arguably the breakout star of NXT in 2023. He captured the NXT North American Championship from Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy. However, a distraction from Rhea Ripley cost him the title during the rematch just a few days later.

Williams has proved time and again that he can go toe-to-toe with the big boys. The 29-year-old is the 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor, with a title match waiting for him at NXT New Year’s Evil 2024. Having said that, Bron Breakker can potentially coax Williams into putting his title opportunity on the line.

#4. Target Dijak for putting him through the table

Dijak put on a terrific performance at NXT Deadline 2023. The former Retribution member used his strength and size to his advantage. Dijak scored three pinfalls in the match. He also put Bron Breakker through the announcer’s desk during the match-up.

If Breakker doesn’t move to the main roster after tonight, then he probably should go after Dijak for targeting him during the match. Dijak has a lot on his mind after losing the match due to an unexpected interference from Eddie Thorpe.

#3. Bron Breakker shows up on RAW after NXT Deadline 2023

Bron Breakker has done pretty much everything there’s to do on NXT. He’s won the top title on multiple occasions. He was the face of the brand for nearly two years. He even scored the decisive pinfall over Tommaso Ciampa at NXT WarGames 2021.

Ideally, the powerhouse would be called full-time to the main roster after tonight’s event. Breakker can potentially arrive on Monday Night RAW next week to kick off a new storyline. Rick Steiner’s son is no stranger to competing on the red brand, having previously appeared in 2022.

#2. Claim the NXT spot in the United States Title tournament

Triple H has reserved one spot for NXT in the number-one contender’s tournament for the United States Championship. The unannounced participant will take on Grayson Waller on a future episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

There’s a lot of chatter on the internet about Bron Breakker being the NXT star in the tournament. The loss at NXT Deadline 2023 could prompt the former champion to chase after his first main roster gold by signing up for the tournament.

#1. Become the next Paul Heyman Guy

Paul Heyman has managed many world champions over the years. The Wiseman has guided the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns to multiple world title reigns. Heyman’s natural ability to identify talent is appreciated by his peers and critics.

Heyman previously managed Breakker for his match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT. A Breakker-Heyman pairing will, without a doubt, do wonders for the career of the 26-year-old star.

