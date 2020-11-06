WWE had been teasing a relationship between Aalyah and Buddy Murphy for over a month now and pulled the trigger on last week's SmackDown. Furthermore, when it came to blows between The Mysterios and Murphy, Aalyah walked away with Murphy.

If nothing else, WWE is using this storyline to further the career of Dominik, and it seems to be working to some degree. In fact, between how invested fans are in the storyline and how WWE is making him out to a hero of sorts, it will be interesting to see what the effect of all this is.

With Murphy now in a relationship with Aalyah, here are five directions WWE can go in from here. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us where you think the storyline will ultimately go next.

#5. WWE reveals that it was all a ploy by Seth Rollins

What if WWE has something more elaborate planned for Buddy Murphy and Aalyah?

WWE has pulled off a lot of interesting swerves over the years, but nothing would be more shocking than Buddy Murphy admitting that courting Aalyah was all a ploy by Seth Rollins to get back at the Mysterio family. Given how into this couple WWE fans are and how hated Murphy is, this could be a good chance to shock the audience.

While this may result in a minority of fans getting angry at WWE's decision to make it all a ruse, it would no doubt put Aalyah in a very sympathetic position. It would also give Dominik a chance to capitalize on that sympathy and beat down Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins to defend his sister's honor.

In the end, maybe WWE knows that the way to fans hearts isn't through Dominik fighting for his father. That's why they have put Aalyah in this vulnerable position and have him defending the honor of his sister. That's going to be big for his character as time goes on and could help cement his place on the roster.