5 directions for the Charlotte Flair-Sonya Deville alliance on WWE RAW: In-ring return, possible dream match?

Last week on WWE RAW, Sonya Deville lifted Charlotte Flair's indefinite suspension and allowed her into the arena. On the episode of WWE RAW the week before last, Charlotte Flair beat down referee Eddie Orengo after she lost her match to Asuka.

The Queen's attack on referee Orengo didn't sit well with Adam Pearce, fining her $100,000 and suspending her indefinitely.

When Sonya Deville welcomed Charlotte Flair to the ring last week, Deville said that Pearce's decision felt rushed and that he hadn't given Flair a chance to speak her mind.

While addressing her actions from the previous week's episode of WWE RAW, Flair said that she had a lot of time to think and finally apologized to the referee.

When Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair made their way back to the gorilla position, they were greeted by a dumbstruck Adam Pearce. He questioned Deville's decision and Deville replied that she was looking for him and apologized for her actions. Pearce didn't buy a word she said and walked away.

It looks like WWE is interested in delving deeper into a storyline that sees a partnership between these two WWE Superstars. Here are five possible ways the Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair storyline can unfold on WWE RAW.

#5 Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville become contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW

It is safe to say that the WWE Women's Tag Team division is void of competition. While the company has tried pairing many WWE Superstars to possess a legitimate threat to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax's WWE Women's Championships, none of them have really done so.

An alliance between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville may be just what the WWE Universe has been waiting for. The two WWE Superstars are great performers and are people fans love to watch wrestle.

Them coming together to face the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions may pull fans into believing that the Women's Tag Team division isn't dead.

