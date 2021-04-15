Ronda Rousey comments on when she will return to WWE 

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has finally addressed when she will be returning to the company.

In a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, WWE President Nick Khan revealed that Rousey would, in fact, be "coming back at a certain point in time."

Earlier today, Ronda Rousey broke her silence on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley regarding Khan's comments on her upcoming WWE return. As for when she's returning? It doesn't sound like she's gonna let that cat out of the bag just yet.

"I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody. I don't know [when I'll return]. When I feel like it. I'll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it [Laughs]."

Ronda Rousey wants D-Von Dudley to produce one of her matches when she returns to WWE

During the interview, D-Von Dudley revealed that he never got to produce one of Ronda Rousey's matches during her first run in WWE and wants to do so when she returns in the future.

Rousey's reply sounds like she's going to make that happen.

"Now, I feel like I have enough pull to make a request. I keep thinking of some new stuff that I want to try."

The WWE Universe last saw Ronda Rousey in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 35, losing the Winner Takes All triple threat match to Becky Lynch that also included Charlotte Flair.

Both Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's absence has notably missed WWE programming over the last year. Hopefully, with both women seemingly returning this year, this will be the shot in the arm WWE needs to start taking the women's division seriously again.

