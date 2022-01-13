5 directions for Corey Graves in WWE if he returns to the ring

Earlier this week, news broke that Corey Graves had been cleared to compete in the ring again. It looks like the WWE Monday Night RAW announcer could be making his return to the squared circle just in time for the Royal Rumble.

For those unaware, Graves previously competed in FCW and NXT between 2011 and 2014. While repeated concussions forced the superstar to retire, he decided to stay close to the ring as a color commentator.

It looks like Graves’ patience has paid off. WWE could bring back the popular figure and put him into some top rivalries to get the best response from the fans.

As we mentioned earlier, the possibilities are endless for Graves with the upcoming Royal Rumble. With that in mind, take a look at the five directions for Corey Graves in WWE if he makes a return to the ring soon.

#5. Corey Graves could move back to WWE NXT 2.0

Corey Graves competed in WWE NXT for nearly three years, winning the Tag Team Championships with Adrian Neville. But since his departure from the brand, a lot has changed.

Late last year, NXT was revamped by WWE. Since then, new faces have taken over by getting rid of veteran superstars like Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Johnny Gargano.

WWE could build an excellent storyline for Graves by moving him back to NXT. He could then pick up veterans like Tommaso Ciampa, Roderick Strong, and Pete Dunne to go after the new faces.

Fans have already seen the veterans team up at TakeOver: WarGames, but things could be different if Graves tries to restore the brand to its original state.

The angle will lead to great matches and build more interest in NXT 2.0. Newcomers could get a great rub out of the rivalry, solidifying their position on the brand. It will also allow Graves to polish his wrestling skills again as he has been out of competition since 2014.

