5 directions for Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

The 35th annual Royal Rumble event is upon us, and it takes place this Saturday, January 29, from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio will enter the 30-Man Rumble vying for a world championship match at WrestleMania. The former won the match in 2006, and will look to repeat history some 16 years later.

In recent times, Rey has been mentoring his son Dominik, helping him navigate his way through life in WWE. It appeared some months ago that tensions were rising between father and son, but recently, those feelings have been put to rest.

They have appeared regularly as a tag team and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship before being drafted to WWE RAW in October 2021. They most recently faced The Street Profits on the go-home show before the Rumble and scored the victory in eight minutes.

Will Rey and Dominik work as a team in the over-the-top-rope match if they enter at similar times? Will Rey allow his son to eliminate him to gain an advantage in the match? Will tensions resurface with WrestleMania's main event on the line?

That being said, let's take a look at five directions for Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

#5 The Mysterios work as a team but are eliminated from the Royal Rumble match together

Then vs Now Rey Mysterio and Dominik MysterioThen vs Now Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio Then vs Now 😧 https://t.co/KHhDxe227e

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik are on a winning streak at the moment. They have collected three consecutive television wins in 2022; one victory on WWE Main Event and two victories on RAW, albeit one teaming with The Street Profits.

They are in good form leading into the Rumble in St. Louis. In turn, they could use their momentum in the 30-man match. They can showcase their effective tag team work to light up the contest.

However, the writing may be on the wall if they overexert their high-flying ability and quickness around the ropes. It could result in the pair being eliminated from the Rumble, crushing their hopes of a dream WrestleMania world title match at the same time.

