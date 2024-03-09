5 directions for Dragon Lee following WWE SmackDown - New tag team with Hall of Famer, massive betrayal

Dragon Lee is back on WWE SmackDown. The talented performer competed on the blue brand last night for the first time in almost three months after spending time back on the NXT brand.

During this week's show, Lee was seen backstage being bullied and pushed around by Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar, Berto, Angel, and Elektra Lopez pushed their weight around knowing the Latino World Order weren't around to back Dragon Lee up.

This led to Lee and Angel clashing, which ultimately ended with the former North American Champion standing tall. Unfortunately, post-match saw him beaten down by Legado and left laying.

Despite his return to SmackDown being a mixed bag, fans are excited to see the future of Lucha Libre back in action. This article will look at a handful of directions his career could take now that he's officially back on the blue brand.

Below are five directions for Dragon Lee following WWE SmackDown.

#5. He could be officially added to the Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is a WWE faction, but it first started all the way back in 1999 in World Championship Wrestling. Rey Mysterio was initially a reluctant member, but later represented the stable until it ended.

The group was then brought back to life in WWE last year. He stood tall alongside Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Santos Escobar. Eventually, Santos left, but Carlito joined. Bad Bunny and Savio Vega are also part-time members of the popular stable.

Dragon Lee has been an affiliate with the group, but he was continually referred to as a member during SmackDown this week. Still, he hasn't officially been confirmed as a member by the LWO themselves. This could change in the coming weeks, however, and he could soon be rocking the LWO shirt every week.

#4. Dragon Lee could focus on a solo career in WWE

Dragon Lee on SmackDown

While joining the Latino World Order could be a lot of fun, there's a chance that the shadow of Rey Mysterio and sharing the spotlight with Carlito, Zelina, Joaquin, and Cruz. Instead, Dragon Lee could opt to focus on a singles career going forward.

This means he won't be getting involved in the business of Latino World Order and their plight in WWE. Instead, he will wrestle on his own and try to climb up the ranks of the top wrestling promotion in the world.

Naturally, any superstar's goal is to win a title in WWE. While that could be his target, a singles career could start off with a few major feuds. He could feud with the likes of Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, or other heels on the blue brand.

#3. He could chase the United States Championship

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023

Logan Paul is one of the most annoying superstars to join WWE. He is a cocky heel who has no problem bragging about his many accomplishments. This drives fans wild, so he's certainly an effective heel. It has worked too, as it has led him to the United States Championship.

The Maverick is currently feuding with two of the biggest names in WWE in both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Owens has been chasing after the United States Title and Orton wants revenge after Paul cost Randy a win at Elimination Chamber Perth.

Whenever Owens and Orton are done with Paul, however, Dragon Lee could chase after the prized United States Championship. He could either go after Randy Orton or Kevin Owens if they win it, or even Logan Paul if he is to retain the gold.

#2. Lee could team up with Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a legend in pro wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer first broke into the industry well over 30 years ago and has competed in numerous major wrestling promotions. This includes both WCW and ECW in the 1990's.

The legend has been a big supporter of Dragon Lee. While he's worked with many lucha stars over the years, including Sin Cara, it is Dragon Lee who Rey has stamped as the future of Lucha Libre in WWE and around the world.

With the two having a bond, there's a chance they could unite and form a tag team. The Latino World Order already has one team with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, but a second and higher profile pairing would make sense. Lee and Mysterio could even challenge Judgment Day for their coveted tag team belts.

#1. He could shock the world and join Legado del Fantasma

Legado del Fantasma is one of the most interesting factions in WWE today. The group is led by Santos Escobar, a former member of the Latino World Order who left the group in violent fashion.

Santos is joined by Angel and Berto, also known as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. They were first to join the re-launched faction, but Elektra Lopez from WWE NXT also later found her way to the faction.

There's a chance that the group could expand even further. The talented Dragon Lee could shockingly betray Rey and join Santos, Angel, Berto, and Elektra. Lee could feel that Escobar will lead him to success and not steal his thunder like the Hall of Famer arguably does.

