5 directions for Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown following Jeff Hardy's release

On December 9, 2021, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that The Charimatic Enigma Jeff Hardy had been released by WWE. The report stated that the former WWE Champion had been offered help and rehabilitation, but this was ultimately refused.

The last time we saw Jeff Hardy in a WWE ring was during a house show in Edinburg, Texas teaming up with Drew McIntyre and King Woods. Hardy, who appeared to be clutching his stomach throughout and appeared sluggish, eventually tagged himself out of the match and bolted for the exit through the crowd.

It was an unusual move, and one that seemed to occur at the time and was not planned. Hardy did not remerge. He was ultimately pulled from next night's live event, replaced by Rey Mysterio, and has now had his contract terminated by WWE.

Of course, we don't want to speculate on the private matters of Jeff Hardy at this moment, but we sincerely hope that he finds the help and the right path that he needs to remain happy and healthy.

The move releasing Jeff Hardy has now left a big hole on the SmackDown roster, and has also left Drew McIntyre in a bit of a limbo as to what direction he will now take. The Scottish Warrior has been teaming up with Jeff Hardy for weeks now in a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

That being said, let's take a look at five directions for Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown following Jeff Hardy's release.

#5 Drew McIntyre will need to find a new tag team partner on WWE SmackDown

The sad thing about Hardy's departure is it brings an end to the fun that he and Drew were having on the blue brand. It appeared that they were legitimately having some with it, and bounced off each other incredibly.

The feud between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss is still looming and the most obvious thing now would be for Drew to find a new tag team partner to help him. There are a few candidates who he could fall back on.

He could look at the strength of Cesaro, a similar wrestler to him, who appears to not have much direction at the moment after losing to Sheamus. McIntyre could also look for the help of the high-flying daredevil Ricochet, who again isn't really up to much right now storyline wise, but recently faced Drew in a one-on-one match.

Either way, there are some tag team partner options still available for him to take on the laughing and annoying duo of Corbin and Moss.

