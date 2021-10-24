5 Directions For Brock Lesnar following SmackDown 

Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely last night on SmackDown after the former WWE Champion attacked several WWE officials and endangered several members of the WWE locker room.

Adam Pearce was the man who made the announcement before Brock Lesnar came back out to the ring to deliver two F5's to the WWE official to make it clear that he wasn't happy with his decision.

Lesnar isn't expected to return to WWE until the Royal Rumble following the events that transpired on SmackDown. Thst being said, there are several different directions WWE could decide to take regarding Lesnar's future in the coming months.

#5. Brock Lesnar refuses to sit out his suspension from WWE TV

This has been done several times in the past, even most recently by former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Brock Lesnar was suspended by Adam Pearce last night on SmackDown, but who does the company really have to ensure that The Beast Incarnate adheres to the rules?

Lesnar has the money to buy a ticket for the next few SmackDown shows and continue to make Roman Reigns' life hell whilst also ensuring that he defies the orders passed down from Adam Pearce to show his lack of authority

The former Universal Champion would only have to sit ringside and then prevent Reigns from being able to do his job on WWE TV until he handed him a rematch at the Royal Rumble.

Although he has been portrayed as a babyface since his return at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar is historically a heel. There is nothing forcing him to comply with the suspension and it would be highly entertaining if he was still part of the show every week.

Of course, this is highly unlikely since Lesnar is only slated to work certain dates for the company. The star's wages are also quite high so WWE may not want to pay that out for cameo appearances from The Beast Incarnate each week.

That being said, it would be the most entertaining way for the company to push this feud forward rather than allowing Reigns to move on to other challengers and then circle back to Lesnar in a few month's time.

