5 Directions for The Club ahead of their reunion in Japan

The Club throw up a Too Sweet with Ricochet

Former WWE Champion, AJ Styles is all set to make his grand return to in-ring competition tonight on RAW after a long extended hiatus.

After having missed out on several weeks of in-ring action due to a shoulder injury, The Phenomenal One made his return to WWE TV on the 17th of June in a backstage segment with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in an attempt to motivate both his former Bullet Club stablemates to turn their careers around.

With The Club now set to reunite in Japan later this month, it looks like WWE is determined for a full-fledged reunion for the trio once again.

The Club was initially formed in WWE during Styles, Gallows, and Anderson's debut year, that is, in 2016 when the trio made all the noise on the main roster as notorious heels.

However, shortly afterward, the trio was officially disbanded in the Superstar-Shake Up, as Styles was sent over to SmackDown Live where he won the WWE Championship. Whereas, Anderson and Gallows struggled on RAW, despite winning the Tag Team Titles on a solitary occasion.

But, The Club now has now earned one more opportunity to write the wrong, another chance to take the main roster by storm, as AJ Styles is all set for a huge return against new US Champion Ricochet tonight on Raw ahead of The Club's reunion in Japan.

#5 AJ Styles targets the US Championship

AJ Styles is a former US Champion

With AJ Styles set to face new US Champion, Ricochet on tonight's episode of Raw, it looks like WWE is all set to kick-start a fresh, new feud between the two men on the red brand.

Styles, a former two-time US Champion, could very well once again set his sights on Ricochet and his newly won title. And, with the backing of The Club on this occasion, there is a solid chance that The Phenomenal One will come out with the gold on this occasion.

