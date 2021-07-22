5 directions for Harry Smith in WWE

Harry Smith, the son of WWE Hall of Famer 'The British Bulldog' Davey Boy Smith, made his WWE return last Friday on SmackDown. Smith appeared in a dark match prior to the show going live.

Smith had previously appeared in WWE, wrestling for the company between 2006 and 2011. He became a fan favorite along with Tyson Kidd, known as The Hart Dynasty, as they became WWE Tag Team Champions. During this time, Smith was wrestling under the name DH Smith.

Harry Smith returned earlier this year to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame, along with his sister, Georgia Smith, and his mother, Diana Hart. He appeared on WWE's YouTube following his dark match on SmackDown to confirm he had re-signed with the company.

That being said, let's take a look at five directions for Harry Smith in WWE.

#5 Harry Smith may have to rise up through NXT

Harry Smith inducting his father Davey Boy Smith into the WWE Hall of Fame

Appearing in a dark match prior to Smackdown doesn't necessarily mean Harry Smith is destined to be on the main roster. It may have been a tester for him to get used to his old environment again.

We've seen some well established talent go through NXT first before appearing on either Raw or SmackDown. The same could be said for Harry Smith. There is an enormous amount of talent he could easily work with and create some compelling storylines with. Not only that, he would also have plenty of experience for the up-and-coming superstars looking to make it further into WWE.

#4 Work with up-and-coming superstars

Harry Smith making his entrance on Monday Night RAW

Harry Smith started his professional wrestling career in 2000, making him a 20 plus year veteran of the business. His knowledge and experience will be incredibly vital for the future of WWE.

Of course, Smith was trained by his father and Bruce Hart, making him a very unique entity when it comes to his wrestling. He wrestled all around the world after leaving in 2011, making it as far as Japan to ply his craft.

All of his experience would bode well for WWE to use Harry in an enhancement role to help younger talent progress behind-the-scenes and on-screen. It wouldn't be surprising to see Harry take a coaching role in the future if one became available at the WWE Performance Center.

