5 directions for Lacey Evans on SmackDown

Lacey Evans has been off WWE television for a long time now. Following her pregnancy announcement in February 2021, she took a hiatus from the company as part of her maternity leave. Evans gave birth to her second child in October 2021, and is yet to return to the ring.

However, PWInsider recently reported that she will be at the SmackDown taping in Milwaukee this Friday. Although the star denied the rumors, her return is very much a possibility heading into SmackDown.

The last time we saw The Sassy Southern Belle, she was due to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. In fact, multiple reports suggested that she had been booked to win, but her maternity leave forced WWE to come up with a different plan. A year later, her return is imminent, and it could take place as early as this week.

In that regard, here are five possible directions for Lacey Evans on SmackDown.

#5. On our list of possible things WWE could have Lacey Evans do on SmackDown: Form an alliance with Bayley

It would be great to see an Evans-Bayley tag team

Lacey Evans could return to put the tag team division on notice. WWE does not have real depth on its female tag team roster, so adding Evans to the mix would guarantee some good matches and feuds.

With Bayley set to return any day now, WWE could have the two form an alliance and wreak havoc on the tag team division. Their formidable association could see them challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team titles as well.

The women's tag team division is in need of credible teams who can be considered legitimate championship contenders. An Evans-Bayley partnership is the shot in the arm it needs.

#4. Feud with Asuka as planned

Take Two of Asuka vs. Evans is not a bad idea

With Asuka also set to return any time now, WWE could carry on with their original plans and have Lacey Evans feud with the Japanese Superstar. Although there will be no title involved, it will still be a very good feud.

Asuka and Evans were set to do battle for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021. However, the latter's pregnancy announcement threw a spanner in the works. With both superstars returning from long-term absences, it would be a great program for them.

#3. Undergo a face turn

A fresh character dynamic would be great for Evans

Lacey Evans played the role of heel before her hiatus. A year later, WWE could have her return as a babyface and open up a fresh batch of challengers and potential feuds.

There are plenty of heels on SmackDown for Evans to feud with. She could beat one challenger after another on her way to face the final boss of the SmackDown Women's division - SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

#2. Face Ronda Rousey in a No. 1 Contender's match

WWE could also have Lacey Evans play the role of the hurdle Ronda Rousey has to overcome to face Charlotte Flair again. This can be booked fairly easily, with Rousey demanding an immediate rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, only to be interrupted by the returning Evans.

Rousey vs. Evans would be a solid match with just enough stakes to keep fans engaged. With Flair watching it ringside, WWE can book the contest in any way they see fit.

#1. Challenge Charlotte Flair for her championship immediately

Lacey Evans was involved in an angle with Charlotte Flair before her pregnancy announcement. Fast-forward to the present day, and the woman she was feuding with is now the SmackDown Women's Champion.

What better way for Evans to announce her return by going directly after the SmackDown Women's Championship? The match would serve as a much-needed reintroduction for the Lady of WWE. It would also be a refreshing program for Flair, who knocked off Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania and is in need of a new challenge until her inevitable rematch.

Edited by Prem Deshpande