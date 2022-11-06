Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel.

The 27-year-old was wrestling in just the third match of his career but gave The Tribal Chief everything he could handle. Logan's brother, Jake Paul, arrived with his own music to fight off members of The Bloodline, but it was not enough.

Reigns then connected with a Superman Punch and Spear to put Logan down at the end of the match and continue his incredible title reign.

Listed below are a few directions WWE could go with Logan Paul moving forward after his loss to Roman at Crown Jewel.

#5. Logan could be in his brother's corner when he makes his WWE debut

Jake Paul appeared during Crown Jewel and brawled with The Usos before Solo Sikoa made his way to the ring. Logan took out The Usos with a dive but got hit with a Superman Punch when he returned to the ring. Reigns followed it up with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Jake is another famous YouTuber/ athlete that could possibly become a WWE Superstar in the near future. Logan could rest up following his bout against the Tribal Chief and be in Jake's corner for his debut match.

#4. The Maverick could challenge another champion

In his three matches in the company, Logan Paul has done much more than just prove he belongs in a wrestling ring. He has proven to be a special talent and should be featured on WWE television whenever possible.

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and defeated the legend with relative ease. It may be time for someone as cocky as Logan to challenge The Ring General for the title.

Gunther often says, "the mat is sacred," and it would be an entertaining contrast to watch a match between the two stars. The popular YouTuber may want to make it back to the top of the card, and the Intercontinental Championship has been a stepping stone for many wrestlers in the past.

#3. Battle Roman Reigns again

The match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel was much better than many fans anticipated. While Logan will likely never defeat The Tribal Chief in a singles match, WWE could absolutely have a rematch between the two stars.

Survivor Series: WarGames is at the end of the month at TD Garden in Boston, MA. There will be WarGames matches at the show, but perhaps the premium live event will be headlined by a rematch of the main event of Crown Jewel.

#2. Challenge The Usos with Jake Paul

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Shit is wild



Jake Paul made his official WWE debut by entering with his ‘It’s everyday bro’ song.Shit is wild Jake Paul made his official WWE debut by entering with his ‘It’s everyday bro’ song.Shit is wild 😭😭😭 https://t.co/mseuoKB4Sw

Jake Paul appeared during the main event of Crown Jewel and attacked The Usos as they beat down the co-hosts of the imPaulsive podcast. He hit them with a few punches and knocked the champions out of the ring.

The Usos retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship earlier in the night by defeating the Brawling Brutes. They are scheduled to battle New Day this Friday on SmackDown with the titles on the line.

The Paul brothers would be awesome opponents for Jimmy and Jey for the tag titles down the line. If Jake is a fraction as good as his brother in the ring, they instantly become one of the more entertaining teams in the company.

#1. The Bloodline vs. YouTubers at Survivor Series: WarGames

During the main event tonight at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns got Logan in a headlock and started talking some trash. Reigns called out popular YouTubers KSI and MrBeast during his rant. The Tribal Chief claimed that this was the last YouTuber that would compete in WWE.

MrBeast and KSI took to Twitter to respond to being called out by the Head of the Table. KSI said, "Roman wants the smoke," and MrBeast simply replied with a shocked face emoji.

Logan Paul could easily assemble a team of famous YouTubers and challenge The Bloodline to a WarGames match at the premium live event on November 26. YouTubers will likely get demolished in a WarGames match, but it will be fun to watch.

Check out the full results of Crown Jewel 2022 by checking here.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes