5 directions for Murphy heading into WWE WrestleMania 37

Murphy's character on WWE television has certainly had several directions over recent months. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has gone from being a disciple of Seth Rollins, to a love interest of Rey Mysterio's daughter, and back to possibly being a disciple of the SmackDown savior once more. Without a doubt, it has been a stop-start, confusing time for Murphy on WWE television.

Now that we are firmly on the road to WrestleMania, questions are beginning to be asked about what is next for the former RAW Tag Team Champion on SmackDown. What program or storyline will Murphy be featured in for the showcase of the immortals? Is Murphy still a babyface siding with the Mysterio family, or is he once again a villianous heel, alligning himself with Seth Rollins?

Let's take a closer look at 5 possible directions for Murphy heading towards WrestleMania 37.

#5 Enter the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 37

The Andre The Giant memorial battle royal has become a staple of WrestleMania in recent years

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a WrestleMania tradition. Since being established in 2014 at WrestleMania XXX, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal serves as a vehicle to get as many WWE Superstars booked on the WrestleMania card as possible.

While the winner of the match could possibly be in line for a push on WWE television in the future, the match allows WWE Superstars who previously might not have been booked for WrestleMania to collect a WrestleMania payday. The WrestleMania paycheck is usually the biggest of the year for any WWE Superstar, therefore WWE does its best to get as many talents on the card as possible. This is achieved by booking multi-person matches such as battle royals.

While there can sometimes be over-arching storylines heading into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the field is usually filled with WWE Superstars that don't have any major storyline heading into WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, this may be the case for Murphy in 2021. It would appear that Murphy is a bit of a lost character on SmackDown right now. The romantic angle with Aalyah Mysterio was suddenly and inexplicably dropped from TV, and Murphy once again appears to be a heel on SmackDown. This is an indicator that WWE creative aren't sure what to do with the former Cruiserweight Champion right now. This makes it likely that Murphy may be destined for a battle royal spot on the grandest stage of them all.

