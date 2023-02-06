5 directions for Pretty Deadly after WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Pretty Deadly was unsuccessful in capturing tag team gold at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023. What's next for this up-and-coming tag team after WWE's first premium live event of February 2023?

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly are a pair of self-absorbed pretty boys. The delectable duo are natural when it comes to playing heels, and the sky is seemingly the limit for these former champions in the Stamford-based promotion.

Together, they've become three-time champions in the WWE, holding one reign with the NXT Tag Team Titles and two with the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

What's next for these two rising stars of the black-and-gold brand? Let's look at five potential directions for Pretty Deadly after this year's NXT Vengeance Day.

#5. Pretty Deadly challenges Gallus for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

At Saturday's NXT premium live event, Gallus was able to walk away with tag team gold. The Scottish-born team, Gallus, won a fatal four-way involving Pretty Deadly, Chase University, and the champions going into the match, The New Day.

Xavier Woods was the wrestler pinned, earning Gallus their first reign as NXT Tag Team Champions. Previously, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang only held WWE gold in NXT UK.

Since Gallus pinned neither member of Pretty Deadly for the deciding pinfall, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson can argue that they were never defeated. Pretty Deadly can then make the case that they deserve a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

However, just because they didn't eat the pinfall last Saturday doesn't mean Shawn Michaels will book them into a title match immediately. But it's still worth a try for Elton and Kit to demand a title shot.

#4. Pretty Deadly will compete in a number-one contender's match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

If Kit Wilson and Elton Prince aren't granted a title shot outright, they may have to compete in a number-one contender's match for them to once again challenge for the brand's male tag titles.

Pretty Deadly might have to compete in a tournament for that number-one contender's spot, or it might just be one or two matches to earn their shot at the titles.

On their way back to the top of the former black-and-gold brand's tag division, they may have to go through teams like Schism's The Dyad, Chase University, The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine, former champions The New Day, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and the tandem of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. Pretty Deadly's road back to the NXT Tag Team Titles may be a long and arduous journey.

#3. Pretty Deadly arrives on Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown

Instead of going after NXT gold again, perhaps Pretty Deadly is ready to jump into the deep end and debut on the main roster. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince make up one of the most charismatic and recognizable duos in NXT's tag team scene. Maybe it's time to move them up to either RAW or SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly was described by WWE as the fastest-rising tag team in NXT 2.0, so clearly, the Stamford-based promotion sees their potential and recognizes their talents and accomplishments as in-ring performers.

However, suppose WWE doesn't see them as fully ready for the main roster yet. In that case, they could experiment by having the duo make special appearances on RAW or SmackDown while still actively remaining a member of the NXT roster.

#2. Pretty Deadly isn't done with The New Day

The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly to become NXT Tag Team Champions at WWE NXT Deadline 2022. Prince and Wilson attempted to regain the gold from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, but the duo was unsuccessful.

Woods and Kingston currently have a win over Pretty Deadly, and they never got their two-on-two rematch. Since Kofi and Xavier are no longer champions of NXT, a potential rematch between the two teams will most likely either be a non-title grudge match and/or a battle to decide the challengers for tag team gold.

A win over a team of New Day's caliber will only help Pretty Deadly's wrestling career. Woods and Kofi will likely have no problem doing the job for Kit and Elton as a way to bolster the WWE tag teams of tomorrow.

#1. Pretty Deadly becomes Maximum Male Models

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince would agree that they possess good supermodel looks, so why not join a faction revolving around the world of male models?

Maxxine Dupri, ma.ce, and man.soor have unsuccessfully searched for the next Maximum Male Model in their weekly web series Making It Maximum. Perhaps this fashionable faction should look to the black-and-gold brand for two new pretty faces to add to the group.

Pretty Deadly would fit right into a group like the Maximum Male Models. However, if their partnership doesn't work out, Wilson and Prince could always make their exit from the group, possibly sparking a feud between two pairs of self-professed pretty boys.

