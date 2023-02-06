5 WWE Superstars that Maximum Male Models should recruit

WWE's faction of fashionistas known as Maximum Male Models have been using their web series (Making It Maximum) as a platform for recruiting new talent, but now it looks like they've taken their scouting abilities to Monday Night RAW. Maxxine Dupri and her models appear interested in one half of Alpha Academy, but only time will tell how that situation works out.

Mace and Mansoor last wrestled on the January 20, 2023, episode of SmackDown, losing to Legado del Fantasma in the first round of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament. They were last seen in a backstage segment during last week's episode of RAW. Now it seems as if Maxxine will add another male model to her stable of fashionable superstars.

Without further ado, here's a look at five WWE wrestlers that should be recruited into the faction Maximum Male Models.

#5. WWE RAW Superstar Otis of Alpha Academy

Strangely enough, Otis appears to be the most obvious choice when it comes to being the next recruit for the Maximum Male Models.

On the January 30, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, the models noticed Otis during a backstage segment. While Mace and Mansoor were initially disgusted by the presence of Alpha Academy's wrecking ball, Maxxine called him "perfect." Plus-sized models are becoming more of the norm nowadays, and Otis could fit that mold perfectly on WWE programming.

Otis can channel his inner Chris Farley when taking on the role of a Maximum Male Model, specifically Farley starring in the Chippendales segment of an October 1990 episode of Saturday Night Live. It wouldn't be the first time Otis paid homage to the legendary comedian.

#4. Dexter Lumis

With icy blue eyes, a thousand-yard stare, blonde hair, a mustache, and a muscular physique, Dexter Lumis wouldn't look out of place in the modeling role. As a member of Maximum Male Models, his style could be dubbed 'serial killer chic'.

Lumis would look natural on the runway. His modeling stares might give Zoolander's Blue Steel a run for its money. But who knows how long Dexter's stare will last? Maybe he'll just stand there, staring, and not walk up the runway. Lumis may end up taking time and attention away from other models. If anyone approaches him to try to get Lumis off the stage, he could go into attack mode and put that person to sleep in a chokehold known as The Silence.

#3. WWE SmackDown Superstar Butch of The Brawling Brutes

While the former Pete Dunne wouldn't fit in well as a long-term member of the Maximum Male Models, it would still be humorous to see the group try to recruit the former NXT UK star. During his first and last day as a model, Butch would likely rip Mace and Mansoor limb from limb.

There's such a huge contrast between Butch and the stable of models, making it a near certainty that recruiting him into the group would spark various meme-worthy and viral moments for WWE. Butch would look so out of place with the group, almost guaranteeing comedy gold if these two forces were to collide.

#2. & #1. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of WWE NXT's Pretty Deadly

Both members of Pretty Deadly would fit in just fine with Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models. Both groups are overtly concerned with their looks, so the NXT team might just be a perfect fit if they were to join forces.

However, there's also the chance that the two pairs of self-professed pretty boys have a conflict or multiple conflicts with one another. But just because members of a group argue doesn't mean they can't mend whatever issues they may run into.

Fans of Pretty Deadly may argue that they should aim higher than signing up to be a Maximum Male Model. But if they're talented enough, they could make even the silliest of scenarios pay off. If that doesn't work, they can always ditch the models and become stars in their own right on the main roster.

Who do you want to see Mace and Mansoor recruit into their faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

