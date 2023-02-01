7 Possible directions for WWE tag team Maximum Male Models in 2023

WWE SmackDown's Maximum Male Models were recently spotted on Monday Night RAW during a backstage segment featuring Alpha Academy. Since their arrival, the stable has lost every match they've been involved in, but only time will tell what the remainder of 2023 has in store for the fashionable faction led by Maxxine Dupri.

The Maximum Male Models were formerly led by Max Dupri, now known as LA Knight. Since ditching the group and returning to his previous persona, his storyline sister has been the modeling agency's main leader. The two male models currently in the group are ma.ce and man.soor, two wrestlers who've really tapped into their inner Zoolander on WWE television and in their YouTube series Making It Maximum.

Without further ado, let's look at seven possible directions for the Maximum Male Models this year.

#7. Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models attempt to recruit WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Otis

On the January 30, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, Maximum Male Models initially appeared disgusted by being in the presence of the Alpha Academy heavyweight known as Otis. However, the group's leader Maxxine Dupri seemed to see potential in the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Otis could be used to model plus-sized clothing for Maxxine's agency. The former member of Heavy Machinery might even be described as the next biggest sensation in the fashion world. Newfound fame and fortune could get to the big man's head, making him the most self-absorbed and egotistical model of the bunch.

If this doesn't develop into a new persona for Otis, it could still lead to a few entertaining and humorous segments where the models attempt to recruit the big man. The models might also be able to turn Otis against Gable or vice versa.

#6. Maximum Male Models vs. Alpha Academy

Maximum Male Models' attempt to recruit Otis could lead to them offending the big man and his tag team partner Chad Gable. This, in turn, would logically segue into a match featuring Gable and Otis battling ma.ce and man.soor, which might lead to the models' first victory in WWE. Or this could lead to another crushing defeat for the models.

The potential match between Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models could also be used as a way to turn Otis against Gable. The big man can betray the former Olympian, resulting in him losing the match and Otis siding with the models.

Seeing that WWE is teasing a storyline between RAW's Alpha Academy and the SmackDown models, it's easy to predict that a match between the two may happen sometime in the near future. This development could also lead to one of the team's switching brands.

#5. Maximum Male Models become full-time members of the Monday Night RAW roster

The Maximum Male Models are currently assigned to the blue brand, yet that didn't stop them from randomly showing up on RAW this past Monday. The models were involved in a backstage segment that hinted at a future storyline with wrestlers of the red brand. This could indicate that Maxxine, ma.ce, and man.soor are on their way to becoming full-fledged members of WWE's flagship show.

Considering that the models have lost every match they've had on WWE SmackDown, it would seem beneficial to give them a fresh start in a new environment. ma.ce and man.soor might start picking up wins as members of the Monday Night RAW roster. But that's a big maybe.

#4. Maximum Male Models could have a storyline with "Prince Pretty" Tyler Breeze

Last year, there were rumors regarding Tyler Breeze's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. Breeze was seen backstage at several events. In 2022, Tyler also appeared on an episode of The Bump and on Xavier Wood's YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

Combine all this with the fact that numerous released superstars were brought back under Triple H's regime, and there's a perfect storm of speculation for a Prince Pretty comeback.

There are numerous directions that Breeze could take upon his return to World Wrestling Entertainment. One thing Tyler could do is get involved with the fashionably silly collective known as Maximum Male Models.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion could either join them, lead them, or feud with ma.ce and man.soor and reject Maxxine. Whatever the outcome, it will likely live up to the sports entertainment side of the business and give the WWE Universe a handful of funny memories.

#3. Maximum Male Models search all of WWE's brands for the next top model

In the YouTube series Making It Maximum, the faction searched for the next Maximum Male Model. While they were unsuccessful in recruiting any new members during their web series, they may find more success combing through the rosters of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The models can do the same with the roster of NXT Europe when it launches, presumably sometime in 2023.

The models have plenty of talent to choose from across the entire WWE roster. Most wrestlers who audition won't make the cut, considering that the models are very strict when it comes to what's fashionable. RAW's Otis and NXT's Pretty Deadly may be the only wrestlers worthy of becoming Maximum Male Models.

Considering that Europe is famously known for its fashion, the models might have a particular interest in scouting the talents of NXT Europe when it presumably launches later this year. But knowing the models' sensibility, they'll likely be shocked by the unfashionable appearances of many of their peers regardless of the brand.

#2. Maximum Male Models get mauled by The Brawling Brutes

Much like with Otis, Maxxine could see something special with The Brawling Brutes when it comes to the modeling scene. However, if the Maximum Male Models approach wrestlers like Butch and Ridge Holland and try to recruit them, man.soor and ma.ce may just get a beating in the process.

The Brawling Brutes are just looking for any excuse to fight. If the models end up irritating Butch and/or Holland, Ma.ce and Man.soor may be in the fight of their lives.

Butch or Holland could humor the models by temporarily going along with their shtick before snapping and going on a rampage. With Sheamus currently working a buddy angle with Drew McIntyre, the two other members of The Brawling Brutes could use something worthwhile to do. While terrorizing the Maximum Male Models might not be the best option for Butch or Ridge, it's still better than not being booked at all.

#1. Maximum Male Models turn babyface

While the model persona appears to be tailor-fit for a heel wrestler, it's also something that can grow on the fans, causing them to appreciate the wrestler portraying that gimmick. While the Maximum Male Models aren't considered to be crowd favorites just yet, there's a possibility this could change sometime in 2023.

It's clear that everyone involved in the Maximum Male Models is invested in their character. Their antics are deliberately meant to be funny, and that has already connected with a segment of the WWE Universe that gets a good laugh from the silliness. If their comedic routine is able to resonate with a wider audience, they'll become loveable goofs and full-fledged faces.

