It was the RAW after the 2023 Royal Rumble, and what an episode it was! As expected, Cody Rhodes was the central figure, with both Royal Rumble winners having their WrestleMania matches made official.

So, what were the ups and downs of the first RAW on the road to WrestleMania 39? Keep reading to find out:

#3. Best: MMM has a new target

We need more Maximum Male Models on WWE TV. This week on RAW, Maxxine Dupri looked like she was eyeing Otis, stating he was "perfect."

It looks like we're going to get a storyline where they pursue Otis and give him a makeover - something that we welcome as it will undoubtedly make for entertaining television.

The only downside is that the underrated Chad Gable will probably lose his tag team partner.

#2. Worst: Why did Cody Rhodes need help to beat Finn Balor on RAW?

Cody Rhodes opened the show on RAW this week and was confronted by The Judgment Day - leading to a main event match against Finn Balor. It was the first time for the two, and it was all going well.

However, Edge's interference, while understandable, shouldn't have directly impacted the finish. It was a big mistake to have Edge distract Finn Balor to allow Cody Rhodes to win.

It made Rhodes look weak. How is he supposed to beat Roman Reigns if he can't beat Finn Balor?

#2. Best: The return of Rick Boogs

After ten long months, Rick Boogs has returned to WWE. As you may remember, he suffered a devastating injury at WrestleMania 38 and was out of action this whole time. However, his run with Shinsuke Nakamura is over, and he is now a singles star on RAW.

He impressed in his first match back and squashed The Miz. It's always refreshing to have a new name on the roster.

#1. Worst: No follow-up to two crucial storylines

It was odd that beyond a highlight package, there was no follow-up to the Bloodline story. It will happen on SmackDown, but given that The Bloodline has regularly appeared on both shows, it was a bit disappointing.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's segment also got cut abruptly before the main event, so that was another worst for us.

#1. Best: Becky Lynch finally outsmarts Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has constantly gotten the better of Becky Lynch since December. However, for the first time, she got a measure of revenge on Bayley, goading her into accepting a steel cage match in Orlando the next week.

It all comes full circle, as Orlando is where their story began in NXT. To goad her into the match, the former women's champion had to threaten Bayley with a beaten-down Dakota Kai. Before she could snap her leg, Bayley accepted the steel cage challenge.

It was a big win for Becky Lynch, who was insulted by her fellow-Horsewoman.

