Released star to lead faction, return of old persona - 5 possible directions for Tyler Breeze if he returns to WWE

Many fans are hoping that Tyler Breeze will possibly make his return to WWE, as he recently appeared on an episode of The Bump.

Tyler was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 after being with the promotion for over a decade. During that time, he competed on NXT, Florida Championship Wrestling, 205 Live, RAW, and SmackDown.

Earlier this year, he made an appearance on the WWE YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. He has since been seen backstage at several events.

While it remains unclear if the former tag team champion will return to action with WWE, there's certainly a chance based on the recent returns seen thus far in the Triple H era. If Prince Pretty does return to action in WWE, what might he do? Where could he go?

Below are five possible directions for Tyler Breeze if he returns to WWE.

#5. He could return as a villain on NXT

Prior to becoming Tyler Breeze, Prince Pretty struggled to find a persona that worked for him. His career career took off when he tapped into the egotistical male model gimmick. For a brief time, Breeze was one of the top acts on NXT.

When Tyler Breeze was called up to the main roster, he eventually faded away into obscurity before changing up his gimmick somewhat when forming Fandango. In many ways, the original male model gimmick was gone by the time he was released in 2021.

If Tyler Breeze returns to WWE, he could revive the male model gimmick and return to being his old, narcissistic, and self-absored character. A heel Breeze calling the likes of Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers "uggos" could make for tremendously entertaining television.

#4. Breezango could return to the main roster

It's possible that if Tyler Breeze returns to WWE in the near future, he could potentially come alongside his former tag team partner and friend Fandango.

Breezango was first paired up on SmackDown, where they became known as The Fashion Police. Fandango went down to NXT where the duo captured the NXT Tag Team Titles. Both stars were released as part of the ongoing budget cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If Fandango returns alongside Tyler Breeze, the duo could return to the main roster. The Usos have run through most of the tag teams on both RAW and SmackDown, so the pair could offer a new challenge, even if its one the Usos dealt with six years ago. Plus, Breezango and Alpha Academy interaction could lead to hilarity.

#3. He could return to WWE and lead the Maximum Male Models

LA Knight is officially done with Maximum Male Models. The talented superstar debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri, promising to bring his models to the brand and lead them to the top of the industry.

Unfortunately, it didn't worked out. Dupri allegedly had issues with Vince McMahon and was seemingly replaced by his "sister" Maxxine Dupri. Once Triple H took over creative duties, Dupri returned and slowly morphed back into LA Knight, rejecting the stable he formed.

Now that LA Knight has ditched the faction, Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri lack leadership. Tyler Breeze is a veteran and in terms of being a professional wrestling model. He could be the perfect one to lead the stable going forward. Given the many factions in the promotion right now, the Models need more wrestlers to make it to the top.

#2. Tyler Breeze could feud with the Maximum Male Models

While Prince Pretty could potentially lead the Maximum Male Models, there's an alternative route he could take with the group if he returns to WWE. Tyler Breeze could potentially feud with Mansoor and Mace.

Breeze was in the company posing as a model far before either of them did. He might try to show them respect only for the duo to laugh him off or ignore his friendship, which could ultimately lead to a rivalry.

If Fandango were to return to the company alongside Tyler Breeze, the former Fashion Police could feud with the Maximum Male Models. Undercard tag team rivalries are always nice to watch and it could elevate both teams if done effectively.

#1. He could join The New Day

The New Day is one of the most successful factions in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. The group has had around a dozen tag team title wins, with two of the stars even capturing the WWE Championship at various points. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and the injured Big E are the three wrestlers who make up the stable.

The concept of Tyler Breeze joining The New Day will likely seem bizarre to those who may not follow the parties involved away from the weekly television show. Breeze is their best friend and a key part of UpUpDownDown. He also rose through the ranks in FCW and NXT alongside Woods.

If Tyler Breeze returns to WWE, he could become a temporary member of The New Day. The real-life chemistry the group shares with Prince Pretty is unmatched. They are hilarious together on the show and on social media, and that chemistry would likely shine on television.

Plus, given Big E is out with his injury until further notice, Breeze could help make the stable a trio again. In an era with so many factions, The New Day could rise back to prominence. Regardless, SmackDown would be a great home for him, especially if paired up with his friends.

How would you like to see Prince Pretty return if he ends up signing with World Wrestling Entertainment? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

