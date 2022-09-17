Major 'Triple H guy' has regularly been backstage recently, could return to WWE in future - Reports

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back several major stars to the company over the last couple of months. It is now being reported that former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze could also return.

Tyler Breeze signed with WWE in 2010 and had a decent run in NXT before debuting on the main roster. His most successful phase came when he started teaming up with Fandango. Together as Breezango, the duo had a brief run as the NXT Tag Team Champions. WWE released breeze in June 2021 alongside Fandango and multiple other major stars.

According to a new report by Xero News, Tyler Breeze has regularly been backstage recently. While there is no confirmation yet, he could return to the company in the future, especially because he is considered to be "a HHH guy."

Tyler Breeze has been regularly backstage as of late, he is a HHH guy, I could see him return in the future if a spot opens up



As of now, i had not heard he was coming back, but it is one that certainly wouldn't surprise me

Triple H has reportedly planned more major WWE surprises that no one is talking about

One of the greatest minds in professional wrestling currently, Triple H became the head of WWE creative after the retirement of Vince McMahon in July. Earlier this month, he was promoted to Chief Content Officer of WWE.

Over the last couple of years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE had multiple release sprees, letting go of several major stars. However, since taking control, HHH has brought back many like Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and many others.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H had arranged more major surprises. The source stated that the names planned are not being talked about.

"We were told that Paul Levesque has some surprises coming who are not people being talked about," reported Meltzer.

It is to be seen whether Tyler Breeze is one of the stars who could return under The Game's regime. The return of Breezango together could further boost the tag team division of the company.

