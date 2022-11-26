5 directions for Rhea Ripley following WWE Survivor Series 2022: A mixed tag, the face of a division

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will team up with Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL this Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series 2022. She joined the squad after Mia Yim chose Bianca Belair's team.

Yim returned to WWE and aligned herself with The O.C. in their battle against The Judgment Day on RAW. Ripley has shown off her incredible strength by body-slamming Luke Gallows and is a force to be reckoned with on the red brand.

Listed below are five directions for The Eradicator following WWE Survivor Series 2022:

#5. A mixed tag team with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has whispered her words of wisdom into Dominik's ear countless times and convinced him to abandon his father, Rey Mysterio. Eventually, Dominik left his father behind and joined Judgment Day.

Under her guidance, Dominik has shown improvement and has picked up some wins on the red brand. If the Mixed Match Challenge ever comes back to WWE, Rhea and Dominik will be a lock to win the tournament.

#4. A feud with Mia Yim

Mia Yim returned to WWE as The O.C.'s solution to their Rhea Ripley "problem," and the two will finally meet in the ring this Saturday during the women's WarGames match.

Rhea Ripley and Mia have brawled a couple of times but will have to settle their differences in a singles match in the near future.

The former women's champion will likely be the favorite in the match, but Yim could prove that she's a main event player on the red brand with a victory.

#3. A rivalry with The Man

Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to SmackDown tonight and is the final member of Bianca Belair's team for the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Rhea Ripley got into the ring with Becky, and the two had a stare-down. Damage CTRL talked Ripley out of trading strikes with The Man, but fans were given a preview of a potential feud down the line.

#2. The Glamazon returns for revenge

Beth Phoenix has a score to settle with Rhea Ripley after what happened at WWE Extreme Rules. Edge battled Judgment Day's Finn Balor in an I Quit match. Rhea brought Beth into the ring and threatened to hit her with a steel chair.

The Rated-R Superstar said, "I quit" to spare his wife, but Ripley bashed her over the head with a chair anyway. The Glamazon has not been seen since the premium live event in October. She will likely be out for revenge when she returns to WWE.

#1. The future is now

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the future of WWE's women's division, but they may also be present. Rhea recently told the New York Post that she wants to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock with The EST.

"Bianca and I are perfect rivals pretty much. We’ve talked about it in NXT before. We’ve talked about it here at RAW before. We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show." [H/T - New York Post]

The RAW Women's Champion recently stated that she wants to battle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania in the future as well. Bianca and Rhea could begin their rivalry tomorrow night following their WarGames match at Survivor Series and have it lead to an epic encounter at WrestleMania next year.

