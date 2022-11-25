"Its gonna happen" - Bianca Belair wants huge WrestleMania match with top WWE Superstar

Top WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has come out stating she would love to face off against Rhea Ripley one day at WrestleMania.

Both Rhea and Bianca are two of WWE's biggest stars today, with the pair currently working on major storylines on Monday Night RAW and with WrestleMania season fast approaching, fans are wondering if they will meet next April on the grandest stage of them all.

Speaking to WrestleRant, EST of WWE spoke about the parallels between her and Ripley's careers and whether she would be open to facing the Australian star.

"You think about it, Rhea and I have been going at it for years, in NXT where we’re fighting to take Shayna Baszler down, Rhea got her I didn’t. I went after Rhea again and I failed. We crossed paths again at the Royal Rumble where I won and went onto WrestleMania, I won my first title at WrestleMania, she won her first title at the same WrestleMania. So like we’re on equal sides doing amazing things, and we’re eventually gonna cross paths. I think that’s a WrestleMania match." From 13:30 to 14:21”

Check out the full interview below:

Despite not being engaged in a direct feud with one another, the two women recently interacted in an intriguing backstage moment on RAW where Rhea Ripley sent a subtle reminder to Belair that she was coming for her.

Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise Bianca Belair

Whilst their WWE personas often butt heads away from the ring, the two women have created a very close bond from the moment they both arrived in the company.

Speaking on The Bump, the 26-year-old star said that Bianca Belair is like a sister to her due to the personal moments they have shared outside of WWE.

"I've always felt that connection that she was always accepting and wanting me to be a part of whatever project she was doing... She's always just been that sister role. We're so close in age and just having deep conversations of our upbringing and our background and things like that it's been a connection since I met her." H/T Sportskeeda

You can watch the full video below:

This Saturday the 2 stars will face off alongside 8 other performers as two teams of five, respectively led by Bianca Belair and Bayley, will collide at Survivor Series War Games.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair v Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? Give us your thoughts on the match in the comments section below.

