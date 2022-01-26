5 directions for Ronda Rousey when she returns

Ronda Rousey gained international notoriety for her accomplishments in mixed martial arts. Her brief appearance at WrestleMania 31 was just a taste of what she would achieve inside the squared circle.

Following her official debut at Royal Rumble 2018, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in a victory along with Kurt Angle over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey went on to win the RAW Women's Championship and hold the gold for 231 days. The UFC Hall of Famer also became one of the first females to headline WrestleMania, alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

With the way her final match ended, it is safe to say that Ronda has some unfinished business. In this article, let's take a look at five directions for Ronda Rousey when she returns.

5) A new authority in Sonya Deville has arrived for Ronda Rousey to overcome

After her loss against Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020 and an absence, Sonya Deville returned as a WWE official alongside Adam Pearce. Since then, she has become a force to be reckoned with.

Sonya has been firm in her decision-making and has shown no bias until recently. Naomi's return triggered something in Deville and made her target the former SmackDown Women's Champion. This has caused many fans to want to see her get the comeuppance she truly deserves.

This new authority is very reminiscent of Stephanie McMahon. After years of the Billion Dollar Princess running roughshod over the WWE roster, it was Rousey who finally delivered the beating that fans always wanted to see her receive. A showdown with Sonya Deville may be just what Rousey needs with her return to the company.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy