5 directions for Santos Escobar after losing the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship

WWE NXT's Tuesday debut on the USA Network this week saw a shocking title change as Santos Escobar lost the NXT Cruiserweight Championship to KUSHIDA.

This shock title loss for Escobar came just days after the Mexican WWE Superstar became the undisputed WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion by defeating former crusierweight champion Jordan Devlin in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two.

Now that Santos Escobar is a former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion, one must wonder what is next for Escobar on the black and gold brand on Tuesday nights going forward.

Let's take a closer look at five directions for Santos Escobar after losing the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

#5 Feud with new WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA

KUSHIDA defeated Santos Escobar to become WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion for the first time in his WWE career this week on NXT

However, it can't be assumed that Santos Escobar will be willing to move on so quickly. While re-match clauses may no longer exist on WWE television, it seems inevitable that Escobar will want to reclaim the Cruiserweight Championship.

Santos Escobar was the interim/undisputed Cruiserweight Champion for 314 days on NXT television. With Legado Del Fantasma by his side, rest assured he will do everything in his power to defeat KUSHIDA and become the NXT Cruiserweight Champion once again.

This could mean that Santos Escobar continues to feud with KUSHIDA on WWE NXT television, as well as 205Live on WWE Network, to earn another Cruiserweight Championship opportunity against KUSHIDA.

This may lead to another KUSHIDA vs Santos Escobar match on television or at the next Takeover event.

